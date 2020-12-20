We're getting set for the seventh edition of the College Football Playoff to be unveiled Sunday, and while there's not a ton of controversy surrounding the selection of the field, there are two burning questions hanging over the festivities: Who's No. 4, and will Ohio State be No. 3? Three of the four teams are already known, but now it's almost time to find out the answers to those two questions.

As it stands through Championship Week, the field starts with No. 1 Alabama and No. 2. Clemson. If we're being honest, there's no way an undefeated Ohio State that won the Big Ten title is going to be left out. That sets up a debate for the No. 4 spot between Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

The Fighting Irish were undefeated until getting clobbered 34-10 by the Tigers in a rematch of their regular-season showdown in the ACC Championship Game. The Aggies finished the season 9-1 but did not get to contend for the SEC title and only had one win against a ranked opponent on the season compared to a pair of victories (including one over Clemson) for Notre Dame.

So where does that leave us? Most believe Ohio State will not only be in the field despite playing six games but will move to the No. 3 spot, largely because of Notre Dame's margin of defeat and the fact that the CFP Selection Committee will not want to rematch Clemson and Notre Dame for a third time this season in a semifinal, even if it is not supposed to take such things into account.

That leaves the debate for who should be the fourth team in the field and where it will be positioned. That's where our college football experts believe there is a grounds for conversation, though all but one agree which team between the Irish and Aggies should be the fourth one in.

Keep on reading for the College Football Playoff projection as well as our how college football experts would vote if they were on the committee.

College Football Playoff projection

Here's how our bowls expert Jerry Palm has the top four projected. Palm has gone 21 for 24 predicting CFP teams in their correct slots through six years of the playoff.

Date Game / Loc. Matchup Prediction Jan. 11 National Championship

Miami Title game Semifinal winners

Jan. 1 CFP semifinal

Arlington, Tex. Semifinal (2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl

New Orleans Semifinal (1) Alabama vs. (4) Notre Dame

College Football Playoff expert picks

Here's how our college football staff would vote if they were on the CFP Selection Committee.