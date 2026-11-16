The dust is settling in the College Football Playoff picture with two games left in the regular season before conference championship weekend.

For this exercise, we're taking the teams at the back end of the CFP Selection Committee's second rankings who did not lose in Week 11. For the teams who did — like Houston, Kentucky, USC and others — we're expecting noticeable tumbles outside of the bubble.

After Oklahoma's win over Ole Miss on Sunday ended the Rebels' faint hopes of reaching the 12-team bracket, we believe only six teams are competing for virtually the final two spots in the at-large rankings. The rest of the 10 spots will be filled as follows, according to our latest projection, in no particular order: Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee (SEC); Miami (ACC); Notre Dame; Boise State (Group of Six); UCLA and Indiana (Big Ten); Utah (Big 12).

Some of this could change quickly if current favorites fail to handle their business over the next two weekends, but various analytics models point to this half-dozen still being in the discussion.

No. 10 BYU (8-2)

Best-case scenario: Win out + Texas Tech fails to win Big 12 and leap Cougars at 11-2 overall

Following 11th-ranked Kentucky's loss at Florida on Saturday night, BYU and Texas Tech will be in the same cluster once again in the updated rankings — which could spell doom for BYU if the selection committee upgrades the Red Raiders for beating previously ranked Oklahoma State. BYU's win over Notre Dame is still one of college football's best of the season, but there's no meat left on the bone for the Cougars with remaining matchups against Kansas and Cincinnati.

Updated CBS Sports projection: First team out at No. 12

No. 12 Texas Tech (9-1)

Best-case scenario: Win out + capture Big 12 Championship

One of only two bubble teams in control of their destiny, the Red Raiders can make it easy by seizing an auto-berth in the bracket with three more victories. Saturday's win in Stillwater was the first step toward getting back to the title game down the stretch with Baylor and TCU left to play. Over his last three starts, Thomas Castellanos has accumulated 1,026 yards of total offense with 12 touchdowns.

Updated CBS Sports projection: No. 11 seed as last team in

No. 13 Wake Forest (9-1)

Best-case scenario: Win out + capture ACC Championship

Jake Dickert and the Demon Deacons are making sure they're leaving no stone unturned in front of the committee with this blitzkrieg of success in the ACC since the early-season loss to Miami. If style points matter, Wake Forest has aced that test during this seven-game winning streak. This squad hasn't allowed a first-half point since mid-October, and Gio Lopez has produced eye-popping numbers over nine starts — 19 touchdown passes, one interception and eight rushing scores.

Updated CBS Sports projection: No. 10 seed

No. 15 Iowa (8-2)

Best-case scenario: Win out + capture Big Ten Championship

Several metrics are working against the Hawkeyes right now, including the lack of a nationally ranked win, but they do only have two losses. Entering Week 12, Kirk Ferentz's squad has posted three victories over teams with winning records and gets two more chances to add to that against Illinois and Nebraska. Should Iowa and Oregon win out, we project the Ducks to jump the Hawkeyes despite not matching records. That's due to Oregon's heavy advantage in strength of schedule and other factors.

Updated CBS Sports projection: No CFP bid

No. 16 Oregon (7-3)

Best-case scenario: Win out + capture Big Ten Championship

Oregon has looked the part in recent weeks on a three-game winning streak and has the best resume of all current three-loss hopefuls rounding out the discussion. The Ducks have five wins over teams with winning records, including three who are currently ranked and seem to have figured it out offensively with Dylan Raiola at quarterback. Michigan State and Washington remain, but Oregon needs assistance from others around the Power Four to have a legitimate argument for inclusion on Selection Sunday.

Updated CBS Sports projection: No CFP bid

No. 20 Ohio State (7-3)

Best-case scenario: Win out + Oregon, BYU, Wake Forest lose again before end of month

The Buckeyes are clinging to the slightest of hopes after holding off Northwestern, but recent losses to USC and Oregon have essentially made this campaign a failure to meet sizable expectations under Ryan Day. The win at Indiana is a great one, as is the victory over Iowa, but the recent Big Ten losses to the Ducks and Trojans are likely too much to overcome unless there's more chaos in front of Ohio State the rest of the way.

Updated CBS Sports projection: No CFP bid