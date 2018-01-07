College Football Playoff: Five keys to Alabama winning the championship

ATLANTA -- Another year, another Alabama championship run.

Yawn?

Not quite. When it was suggested Sunday morning to both championship coaches "the hay was in the barn" in terms of game preparation, well, Nick Saban disagreed.

"I think the hay in the barn analogy that you used is probably not something that I ever really think of it that way," Saban began. "I think that from [Saturday's] practice, which is about 48 hours from the game, give or take, I think the mental practice that a player has, whether it's making calls, watching film, whether you have meetings, whether you have walk-throughs, whether you have chair drills, I think those mental reps that they get, I think physically the hay is in the barn.

"You're not out there blocking and tackling people, and we've always tried to focus in those -- from Thursday's practice until the game, having several opportunities for guys to get the kind of mental practice that may be able to eliminate some mental errors in a game that could affect the outcome of the game."

Got all that? It's never over until it's over with Saban. While Alabama chases a 17th national title (according to their records) and Saban goes after a sixth championship (according to official records), here are five things to watch Monday night …

1. Back in the phone booth: No matter what happens, there has to be a certain comfort with this matchup. For Alabama, stop Nick Chubb and Sony Michel and you win. Simple as that. It happens frequently in the SEC. You run the ball and stop the run. For Georgia, no more chasing Oklahoma all over the field. No more tempo rivaling the speed of sound. Heck, no more Baker Mayfield. In other words, playing the game the way it was meant to be played down here in the South.

2. Jalen Hurts, X-factor: Alabama's sophomore quarterback has gotten better. He hasn't gotten spectacular. And that's OK. When Brian Daboll was brought in as offensive coordinator, Saban told me the idea was to go to a more pro-oriented passing game. Mission accomplished. Hurts' yards are down from his freshman season, but his efficiency is way up. He threw the fewest interceptions (one) of any FBS quarterback who played a full season. Against a top-five defense, that sort of game management will be key.

3. Georgia's running game is effective, but … this is by-far Saban's best rushing offense at Alabama (255.8-yard average). That's second only to Georgia in the SEC by an average of 12 yards per game. There are no 1,000-yard rushers at Alabama but five players have run for at least 276 yards. In fact, Hurts has the most carries. It's fair to say Alabama has a more diverse running game than Georgia. Look for a series of designed runs from Hurts, who has 28 percent of all Alabama rushes since he stepped on campus.

4. The Injury Thing: It's real, and it's significant. Right guard Lester Cotton and linebacker Anfernee Jennings were both lost during the Sugar Bowl semifinal against Clemson. Jennings is Bama's 10th-leading tackler and No. 4 guy in tackles for loss. But it's more than that. He will be replaced by junior Christian Miller and sophomore Terrell Lewis. That's concerning because those two have combined to appear in seven games after supposedly being knocked out for the year in the Florida State season opener. Auburn did a fine job of exploiting Alabama's linebacker injuries in the Iron Bowl. Already missing are Mike linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (fractured kneecap) and his backup, freshman Dylan Moses. The table is set for Fromm is exploit the area behind Alabama's front seven much like Jarrett Stidham did in the Iron Bowl. The question: Can he?

5. Kirby, Nick and motivation: The Teacher and Student barely acknowledged each other's presence during the Sunday press conference. That was strange for a couple of guys who worked together for almost a decade. Part of it can be attributed to Saban's laser focus. The other part should remind us that Alabama's coach can make a motivational tactic out of anything. He's already beaten Clemson two-out-of-three, stiff-arming Dabo Swinney's attempt at world domination (for now). But it's going on two years without a national championship. It's time to harken back what has motivated Saban (and thus the Tide) all season. The coach famously said in July, "I don't want to waste a failure."

Alabama 21, Georgia 17