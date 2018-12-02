College Football Playoff game projections: Alabama, Clemson beat Oklahoma, Notre Dame

With the College Football Playoff field set, early odds have come in and No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson are double-digit favorites over No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 3 Notre Dame, respectively. Now, we have some simulations as to how these games might play out.

According to SportsLine's Stephen Oh, Alabama has an 84 percent chance of beating Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl with a projected score of 48-27. As a 14-point favorite, Alabama is projected to cover in 62 percent of the simulations. For the other semifinal, Clemson has a 64 percent chance to beat Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl with a projected score of 29-22. In 61 percent of the simulations, Notre Dame is expected to cover the 11.5-point spread.

Overall, SportsLine gives Alabama a 63.4 percent chance of winning the playoff. There's a large gap to Clemson, which comes in with the second-highest odds at 22.9 percent. Notre Dame has an 8.2 percent chance of winning with Oklahoma rounding out the four with a mere 5.5 percent chance.

Holy moses -- opening over/under on Alabama/Oklahoma is 79.5 @SuperBookUSA.



Notre Dame-Clemson is 55.5 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 2, 2018

The College Football Playoff semifinals will be played on Dec. 29 with kickoff times at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET.