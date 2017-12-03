College Football Playoff games, schedule: Alabama snags final spot over Ohio State
The one-loss Tide beat out the Big Ten champions for a chance to compete for the national title
The debate is over. The College Football Playoff is now set, and three of the four teams making the final field are conference champions that clinched their spots by virtue of wins on Saturday.
1. Clemson (12-1)
2. Oklahoma (12-1)
3. Georgia (12-1)
4. Alabama (11-1)
That means the Tigers will take on the Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl -- a rematch of the last two national championships -- while the Sooners and Bulldogs will square off in the Rose Bowl in a pair of CFP Semifinal games on Monday, Jan. 1.
|Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1)
|National Championship (Jan. 8)
|Rose Bowl (Jan. 1)
1. Clemson (12-1)
No. 2 Oklahoma (12-1)
Sugar winner vs. Rose winner
4. Alabama (11-1)
No. 3 Georgia (12-1)
It also means No. 5 Ohio State (11-2) was left out of the top four due in large part to its 31-point road loss to Iowa. Slotting in as the new No. 6 is Wisconsin (12-1).
