College Football Playoff games, schedule: Oklahoma grabs final spot over Ohio State, Georgia
The one-loss Sooners beat out the Big Ten champions for a chance to compete for the national title
The debate is over. The College Football Playoff is now set, and three of the four teams making the final field are undefeated programs, two of which clinched their spots by virtue of wins Saturday. The fourth? Well that was certainly more of a debate with Oklahoma remaining on top of Ohio State for the final spot in the field.
- Alabama (13-0)
- Clemson (13-0)
- Notre Dame (12-0)
- Oklahoma (12-1)
That means the Crimson Tide will take on the Sooners in the Orange Bowl, while the Tigers will face the Fighting Irish in the Cotton Bowl. Times for the games will not be announced until later Sunday afternoon. Notre Dame is the 10th different team to get into the field over the first five years of the CFP.
2019 College Football Playoff
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Time / TV
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 7
National Championship
8 p.m.
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Dec. 29
Orange Bowl
TBA
|Semifinal
(1) Alabama vs. (4) Oklahoma
Dec. 29
Cotton Bowl
TBA
|Semifinal
(2) Clemson vs. (3) Notre Dame
It also means Ohio State (12-1) was left out of the field despite winning the Big Ten; it is the third straight year that the champion of that league has not made the playoff. Some were advocating for Georgia (11-2) to take the final spot after its fantastic performance in the SEC Championship Game, but the Bulldogs simply did not have the resume to stack up to the Sooners and Buckeyes. That said, Georgia did finish ahead of Ohio State, taking the No. 5 spot in the CFP Rankings with OSU in at No. 6.
