The College Football Playoff Selection Committee put the sport on notice with the release of its rankings on Tuesday evening. Almost no one is safe heading into the final week of the season, and the bubble is still wide open.

Specifically, the Big 12 and Big Ten are jockeying for position in the final weeks. The Big 12 projects to have three teams in the field if they can take care of business. The Big Ten has the first four teams out of the field. Resumes are still being built and can quickly crumble under stress.

With that in mind, here are five games that could have a major impact on the College Football Playoff race in the final days of the regular season.

No. 9 UCLA vs. No. 15 USC

The Bruins are perhaps the most precarious team in the entire College Football Playoff picture. Heading into last week, UCLA was undefeated and a surefire bye candidate from the Big Ten. After falling to Michigan and losing quarterback Ty Dieffenbach for at least some period of time, that could quickly change.

USC has been inconsistent this season, but the Trojans are one of the most talented teams in the Big Ten. They're heavy favorites for this matchup at the Rose Bowl. A second loss for UCLA almost certainly pushes them out of the playoff. Can they find a way?

Tracking FBS conference championship scenarios: Big Ten, SEC still unsettled entering Week 13 Austin Nivison

No. 6 Alabama vs. Auburn

The Iron Bowl always has stakes unto itself, but the Crimson Tide need a strong finish to the season after their resume has fallen by the wayside. Alabama has not won this season against a team with more than seven wins, and their last victory against a four-loss team or better was in September.

Auburn pulled an upset against No. 1 Georgia earlier this season, so the upside and playmaking are there. If the Crimson Tide can't perform against Auburn, it could make the committee seriously consider the strength of their resume. Spoiler: It's not great.

No. 11 Texas Tech vs. TCU

TCU has quietly been one of the best defenses in the Big 12, dragging Utah and BYU underwater for a half each. Texas Tech was held to only 20 points against Baylor last week, and this could be the toughest test of the season so far since switching to Thomas Castellanos.

With a win, the Red Raiders can clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game for the second straight season. A loss would almost certainly push them out of playoff consideration. The stakes are high in Lubbock.

No. 3 Texas vs. Texas A&M

Texas is unlikely to fall out of the playoff race, even with a loss to a horrendous Texas A&M team, but the Aggies could complicate their lives. A loss would push the Longhorns into the morass of three-loss teams, potentially taking them from a first-round bye to the risk of a first-round road game -- and even playing Georgia in the second round. Texas would benefit greatly from winning.

No. 10 BYU vs. Cincinnati

The Cougars are no longer in control of their path for the Big 12 Championship, meaning that they need some help from the College Football Playoff committee to get into the field. Of course, BYU has also been perhaps the most disrespected team by the CFP over the past two years, never making the postseason despite a combined 23-4 record.

Against Cincinnati, BYU's offense must rise to the occasion. The Cougars are a machine at LaVell Edwards Stadium. But after heading into triple overtime against Kansas, BYU needs to lay on the style points to leave a positive impression on the committee.

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 24 Washington

Who would have thought that 4-3 Oregon would have a serious shot to get back into the College Football Playoff picture? If there's even a single upset in the top 10, the Ducks are now the first team that would benefit.

However, they must get past a Washington team that has quietly been playing better football, winning four of their last five games. A win would launch the Huskies to a promising 8-4 season with several players poised to return. It's a tone-setting game for the Ducks.

UTSA vs. Tulsa

With Boise State's loss against San Diego State last week, the Group of Six race finds itself in a dead heat. The Broncos are still projected as the G6 rep, but the Roadrunners are slowly but surely making a case.

The Roadrunners sit at 9-2 and 6-1 in American play, holding sole possession of first place in the conference. They finish the year at the Alamodome against Tulsa, a promising upstart that would love nothing better than clinching its first eight-win season since 2016.

With rumors swirling around coach Jeff Traylor's name in the coaching carousel, can UTSA block out the noise?