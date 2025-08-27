It's never too early to dive into the College Football Playoff conversation with Week 1 of the 2025 season offering plenty of postseason implications at the top of the national rankings for perceived contenders and national title frontrunners.

Three games -- No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State, No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson and Sunday's primetime showdown pitting No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 10 Miami -- will help shape early-season polls coming out of Labor Day Weekend.

All six teams are included in CBS Sports' preseason CFP projections, including three picked to earn opening-round byes comes December.

2025 College Football Playoff predictions, expert picks, most overrated and underrated teams Chip Patterson

No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State

Why it matters for both teams: A rematch of last season's playoff semifinal, Texas will try to disrupt Ohio State's national title coronation party on the road in a matchup billed as Week 1's must-see event. In consecutive seasons, the Longhorns have used non-conference road victories over quality competition (Alabama, Michigan) as momentum-builders that helped Texas have open-and-shut cases in the playoff discussion. The Longhorns won't have to get to the SEC Championship Game to guarantee a return trip to the playoff if they topple the Buckeyes and find nine wins elsewhere on the schedule.

Ohio State plays three top-15 opponents after Texas -- Illinois, Penn State and Michigan -- and could be favored in each. This is the first time in history that the AP Top 25's top-ranked team in the preseason (Texas) is not the betting favorite in its opener. This is a big-time spot for the Buckeyes, who are breaking in first-year starting quarterback Julian Sayin and a host of new starters on defense -- along with two new coordinators. These are two of the most talented teams in college football who, we expect, could meet more than once this season. Texas (+550) has the best odds to win the national title according to FanDuel Sportsbook, while Ohio State (+650) is tied with Georgia with second-best.

No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson

Why it matters for both teams: If Clemson fails to win the ACC this season as the heavy preseason favorite, a victory over an elite LSU team -- barring an unexpected collapse -- would go a long way in strengthening Clemson's resume for the selection committee. Clemson lost both games it played last fall against non-conference SEC opponents, but still earned a berth in the playoff after winning the ACC. Seeding changes this time around ensures Clemson or LSU would be rewarded on Selection Sunday depending on this one's outcome.

If LSU wins, Brian Kelly's team could afford to take a couple of losses during SEC play, not win the conference and still be a sexy at-large selection option later this fall. LSU's schedule is loaded with landmines while Clemson may not play another nationally-ranked opponent until South Carolina in the regular-season finale, unless Louisville or SMU have a say in the discussion. A loss for LSU would be its sixth straight during opening weekend and could be deflating given the buzz around this program's offseason additions and expectations.

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami

Why it matters for both teams: The first of three games over the first six weeks of the season against nationally-ranked competition for the Fighting Irish, Marcus Freeman's squad does not have the luxury of a conference championship opportunity in December. This is what makes Sunday night's game at Miami vital toward Notre Dame's cause in anticipation of a return trip to the 12-team bracket.

For the Hurricanes, a loss would not critically damage playoff hopes since there's the ACC slate to play. However, with a matchup with Florida looming next month, the possibility of two non-conference defeats would essentially make winning the conference over Clemson and others a must to seize an automatic bid. No three-loss team -- as an at-large qualifier -- has ever appeared in the playoff.

Marcus Freeman leads last season's national runner-up Notre Dame into their Week 1 showdown at Miami on Sunday night. Getty Images

No. 8 Alabama at Florida State

Why it matters for both teams: Similar to LSU's quest to reach the playoff from the SEC beginning a Week 1 doozy on the road, Alabama's outlook is a bit more positive as a two-touchdown favorite against the Seminoles. And considering how the 2024 campaign ended for the Crimson Tide after stumbling down the stretch, it would be in Kalen DeBoer's best interest to open with positive vibes for a fanbase starving for its return to the top of sport's peak.

An upset victory for Florida State would provide the ACC a feather in its cap and help ease the pressure on Mike Norvell after last year's tumultuous season in Tallahassee. His Seminoles haven't been mentioned in the ACC contenders conversation this offseason, but that changes if they handle the Crimson Tide.

Why it matters for both teams: From a Group of Six playoff standpoint, this one's a must-win for Boise State given the rest of the schedule for the Broncos. They'll play at Notre Dame on Oct. 4 and should be favored in every Mountain West Conference matchup as the reigning champions. However, a season-opening loss puts a ton of pressure on this team to win out.

Under coach Alex Golesh, the Bulls are hoping the return of quarterback Byrum Brown sparks a run in the American, the G6 league most consider to be the nation's deepest.