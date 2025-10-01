The College Football Playoff National Championship is heading back to New Orleans in 2028. The CFP management committee announced Wednesday that the Big Easy will play host to the 2027 season's title game at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 24, 2028.

It marks the second time during the CFP era that New Orleans will host the national championship, the first time since 2020. The 2028 title game will be the 14th of the CFP era.

"The College Football Playoff is thrilled to bring the national championship game back to New Orleans in 2028," CFP executive director Rich Clark said in a statement. "Few cities embrace college football quite like New Orleans, with its unmatched hospitality, culture and passion for the game. We know fans, teams and the entire college football community will have an unforgettable experience in one of the sport's most iconic destinations."

New Orleans will become the third city to the title game twice in the CFP era, joining Atlanta (2018, 2025) and South Florida, the latter of which will host the 2026 national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. South Florida previously hosted in 2021. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was previously announced as the host for the 2027 CFP title game.

The last time the CFP National Championship was held in New Orleans, LSU Tigers put on dominant performance led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow throwing for five touchdowns and 463 yards in a 42-25 blowout against Trevor Lawrence and Clemson Tigers. That game featured a slew of future NFL stars highlighted by Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

The Superdome has been a favorable venue for top sporting events over the years, with Super Bowl LIX in February 2025 the most recent major championship game in New Orleans. It's played host to eight Super Bowls, six NCAA men's Final Fours and, prior to the CFP era, four BCS title games. It's also home to the Sugar Bowl, which rotates as a CFP semifinal bowl game.