Good morning and Happy New Year's Eve! It's Austin greeting you on the last day of 2025, and I hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday. As we all know, this is a great time of year to be a sports fan. The College Football Playoff resumes tonight, but there is also plenty of news from around the NFL, NBA and college basketball. Plus we took a little time to put a bow on 2025 with the Top 25 sports stories of the year, ranked.

Let's dive right in, shall we?

🤕 Five things to know Wednesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Top 25 sports stories of 2025, ranked

CBS Sports design, Keytron Jordan

In a few hours we usher in 2026, but before that, we thought we'd take one last look and marvel at the strange year that was. Depending on your rooting interests, this was the year that the NHL's unbreakable record was broken and Alex Ovechkin passed Wayne Gretzky with career goal No. 895. Or perhaps you still recalling the highs and lows (more highs than lows, obviously) experienced by Rory McIlroy. From finally achieving the "Rory slam" to backing up his Ryder Cup guarantee, those were some intense moments. And then there was Luka Dončić and NBA trade that was heard 'round the world that made basketball fans say ... Wait! What? ... We understand that the reactions were -- shall we say -- bigger in Texas.

Beyond that there were repeat champions (Los Angeles Dodgers and Florida Panthers), teams getting back to the mountain top (Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Aces, Ohio State football, Florida men's basketball and UConn women's basketball), and multiple winning it all for the first time (Oklahoma City Thunder and Inter Miami). Shedeur Sanders and Cooper Flagg became pros. Aaron Rodgers and Micah Parsons suited up for different teams. Torpedo bats were a thing. And college football coaches -- so many coaches -- were on the move.

Anyway, the team at CBS Sports came up with a list of items, my colleagues and I wrote a synopsis of 25 of them, which were then ranked by our editors, and that's how we came up the Top 25 sports stories of 2025! Enjoy!

🏈 College Football Playoff quarterfinal expert picks

Getty Images

The College Football Playoff resumes tonight as No. 10 Miami meets No. 2 Ohio State to begin the quarterfinals at the Cotton Bowl. Before this round kicks off, be sure to check out our expert picks, both straight up and against the spread.

While each matchup offers plenty of entertainment value, very little daylight separates No. 5 Oregon and No. 4 Texas Tech, two teams that will square off in the Orange Bowl. Five of our nine experts picked the Red Raiders straight up, and six of them chose Texas Tech to cover the 2.5-point spread.

One of the three who picked the Ducks to cover, Chip Patterson, simply trusts Oregon quarterback Dante Moore more than his Texas Tech counterpart, Behren Morton.

Patterson: "It's a chess match that will be fascinating to watch play out and likely set up a close game deep into the second half. It's just at some point we're going to need a quarterback to make a game-saving or game-winning play and right now I'd rather side with Dante Moore in that discussion. He's made some huge throws late in games this season and I like his odds more to be able and do so again."

When the quarterfinal ends on Jan. 1, the college football action will only be getting started. The two-week transfer portal window opens up on Jan. 2, and it will be quite the frenzy. As programs around the country spend to upgrade their roster, here's some insight into the price tag of each position.

📈 Pete Prisco's NFL Power Rankings: 49ers defying the odds

Getty Images

Despite the fact that the 49ers' training room has been one of the most crowded in the NFL, they are in position to win the NFC West if they beat the Seahawks. That caught the eye of Pete Prisco, who has San Francisco on the rise in his latest NFL Power Rankings.

The 49ers are now a top-five team, and they can climb even higher in the final week of the regular season.

Prisco: "For now, though, they are up to No. 5 in my Power Rankings with a chance to move up even higher by beating the Seahawks Saturday. If that happens, it's truly an all-time great coaching job by Kyle Shanahan. It might be what propels him to his first Coach of the Year award. Let's not forget that Brock Purdy also missed eight games due to injury."

Here's a little peek at the top 10:

6. Rams (-1)

7. Bears (-3)

8. Texans (--)

9. Bills (--)

10. Eagles (--)

Shanahan certainly has San Francisco rolling at the right time of year. And with Super Bowl LX taking place in the 49ers' house, if the 'Niners did get the one-seed they wouldn't have to travel in the playoffs, setting them up to end their 30-year Super Bowl drought.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

