The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the Sugar Bowl with revenge on their minds after squandering a 16-point lead in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Clemson last season. They succeeded in a dramatic way, using a 21-point second quarter to cruise to a 49-28 victory. The third-ranked Buckeyes will hope to keep clicking offensively when they square off against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 11. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Ohio State (7-0) trailed Clemson twice in the first quarter but reeled off 28 consecutive points and never looked back en route to earning a spot in the title game. Alabama (12-0) never fell behind against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl and posted a 31-14 victory to land in the championship game for the fifth time in six years. The Crimson Tide are eight-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Alabama odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 75.

Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high-school football.

Moreover, Hunt has a keen eye for the Crimson Tide's tendencies.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Alabama vs. Ohio State. Here are several college football odds for Ohio State vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Ohio State spread: Crimson Tide -8

Alabama vs. Ohio State over-under: 75 points

Alabama vs. Ohio State money line: Crimson Tide -290, Buckeyes +245

ALA: 7-1 against the spread in the last eight games against Big Ten opponents

OSU: Has a plus-21.4 point differential this season

Latest Odds: Alabama Crimson Tide -8 Bet Now

Why Alabama can cover



The Crimson Tide have three elite weapons on offense in running back Najee Harris, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Mac Jones. Thanks to the trio, Alabama is averaging 48.2 points per contest, the second-highest output in the nation. Jones is second in the country with 36 touchdown passes, as the junior has thrown nine in his last two games and twice that total over his past five contests.

Harris has rushed for a nation-high 24 TDs, recording two or more in eight of his 12 contests. The senior, who also has hauled in three scoring passes, ran for a total of 20 scores over his first three seasons. Also a senior, Smith is first in the country with 20 touchdown receptions after posting his seventh multi-TD performance of the campaign with three in the Rose Bowl.

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes recorded their second consecutive undefeated regular season and have lost only twice in their last 40 games. Their attack is among the best in the country, ranking fourth in total offense (544.9 yards), fifth in rushing (272.6), and fifth in scoring (43.4 points). Ohio State has produced at least 42 points in five of its seven games and posted six of its victories by a dozen or more.

Justin Fields recorded his fourth 300-yard performance of the season in the Sugar Bowl, setting a career-high with 385 while also recording six touchdown passes.

The junior quarterback, who is expected to be one of the top selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, has thrown for 21 scores while running for another five.

