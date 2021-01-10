The Alabama Crimson Tide have been dominant all season, recording 11 of their 12 victories by 15 or more points. Their most difficult test came in the SEC Championship Game, where they outlasted Florida, 52-46, for their fifth conference title in seven years. The top-ranked Crimson Tide may face their toughest challenge yet when they battle the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday, Jan. 11 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

After winning the shootout with the Gators, the Tide (12-0) had an easier time in the Rose Bowl, as they scored four of the game's first five touchdowns and posted a 31-14 victory over Notre Dame. Ohio State (7-0) avenged its loss to Clemson in the 2019 semifinals, riding a six-TD effort by Justin Fields to a 49-28 victory in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Alabama odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 75.5. Before entering any Alabama vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Emory Hunt, given the success he's had picking games involving the Crimson Tide.

The founder of Football Gameplan, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high-school football before becoming a SportsLine expert and CBS Sports HQ analyst. He enjoyed a dominant 2019 season, going 116-79 against the spread while returning nearly $3,000 to $100 bettors.

Moreover, Hunt has a keen eye for the Crimson Tide's tendencies. In fact, he's a stunning 9-2 against the spread in his last 11 college football picks for or against Alabama. Anybody who has been following him has seen some huge returns.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Alabama vs. Ohio State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Ohio State vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Ohio State spread: Crimson Tide -8.5

Alabama vs. Ohio State over-under: 75.5 points

Alabama vs. Ohio State money line: Crimson Tide -310, Buckeyes +255

ALA: 7-1 against the spread in the last eight games against Big Ten opponents

OSU: Has a plus-21.4 point differential this season

Latest Odds: Alabama Crimson Tide -8.5 Bet Now

Why Alabama can cover



The Crimson Tide were held under 38 points for the first time this season in their College Football Playoff Semifinal game, but the Fighting Irish weren't able to stop Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith. The Heisman Trophy finalists connected for three touchdowns in the victory. Jones moved into second place nationally with 36 TD tosses, while Smith took the lead in the country with 20 scoring catches.

Running back Najee Harris has a nation-leading 24 rushing touchdowns. The senior also has set personal-bests this season with 36 catches and 346 receiving yards, with three of his receptions going for TDs. Harris gained 125 yards on the ground against Notre Dame, his sixth 100-yard performance of the season and 13th of his career.

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes recorded their second consecutive undefeated regular season and have lost only twice in their last 40 games. Their attack is among the best in the country, ranking fourth in total offense (544.9 yards), fifth in rushing (272.6), and fifth in scoring (43.4 points). Ohio State has produced at least 42 points in five of its seven games and posted six of its victories by a dozen or more.

Justin Fields recorded his fourth 300-yard performance of the season in the Sugar Bowl, setting a career-high with 385 while also recording six touchdown passes.

The junior quarterback, who is expected to be one of the top selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, has thrown for 21 scores while running for another five.

How to make Ohio State vs. Alabama picks

Hunt is leaning over the total, and he's also found a critical X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. Ohio State in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game? And what crucial X-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over on Monday, all from the Crimson Tide expert who is 9-2 on picks involving Alabama.