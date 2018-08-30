College Football Playoff, New Year's Six bowl game dates set through 2025-26 season

The College Football Playoff has been around for four years already, and now we know the dates for the remaining eight years of the current contract.

The organization announced Thursday the dates of each College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowl game through the 2025-26 season. The schedule of the first 2018-19 and 2019-20 had been announced previously. 

2018-19
Saturday, Dec. 29 -- Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl semifinal, Orange Bowl semifinal
Tuesday, Jan. 1 -- Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, Jan. 7 -- CFP National Championship in Santa Clara, California

2019-20
Saturday, Dec. 28 -- Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal
Wednesday, Jan. 1 -- Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, Jan. 13 -- CFP National Championship in New Orleans

2020-21
Wednesday, Dec. 30 -- Cotton Bowl
Friday, Jan. 1 -- Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl semifinal, Sugar Bowl semifinal
Saturday, Jan. 2 -- Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl
Monday, Jan. 11 -- CFP National Championship in Miami Gardens, Florida

2021-22
Thursday, Dec. 30 -- Peach Bowl
Friday, Dec. 31 -- Cotton Bowl semifinal, Orange Bowl semifinal
Saturday, Jan. 1 -- Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, Jan. 10 -- CFP National Championship in Indianapolis

2022-23
Friday, Dec. 30 -- Orange Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 31 -- Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal
Monday Jan. 2 -- Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, Jan. 9 -- CFP National Championship in Los Angeles

2023-24
Friday, Dec. 29 -- Peach Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 30 -- Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl
Monday, Jan. 1 -- Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl semifinal, Sugar Bowl semifinal
Monday, Jan. 8 -- CFP National Championship in Houston

2024-25
Saturday, Dec. 28 -- Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl semifinal, Orange Bowl semifinal
Monday, Dec. 30 -- Fiesta Bowl
Wednesday, Jan. 1 -- Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, Jan. 6 -- CFP National Championship (site TBD)

2025-26
Saturday, Dec. 27 -- Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal
Tuesday, Dec. 30 -- Orange Bowl
Thursday, Jan. 1 -- Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, Jan. 5 -- CFP National Championship (site TBD)

Due to the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl having television exclusive television contracts that lock them in to the afternoon and evening time slots on New Year's Day, the national semifinals are forced to move around the two. The College Football Playoff announced in 2016 that, instead of forcing national semifinal games on New Year's Eve, they would be played on the Saturday preceding New Year's Day (even if it's New Year's Eve) or on federal holidays.

