College Football Playoff, New Year's Six bowl game dates set through 2025-26 season

The College Football Playoff has been around for four years already, and now we know the dates for the remaining eight years of the current contract.

The organization announced Thursday the dates of each College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowl game through the 2025-26 season. The schedule of the first 2018-19 and 2019-20 had been announced previously.

2018-19

Saturday, Dec. 29 -- Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl semifinal, Orange Bowl semifinal

Tuesday, Jan. 1 -- Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 7 -- CFP National Championship in Santa Clara, California

2019-20

Saturday, Dec. 28 -- Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal

Wednesday, Jan. 1 -- Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 13 -- CFP National Championship in New Orleans

2020-21

Wednesday, Dec. 30 -- Cotton Bowl

Friday, Jan. 1 -- Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl semifinal, Sugar Bowl semifinal

Saturday, Jan. 2 -- Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl

Monday, Jan. 11 -- CFP National Championship in Miami Gardens, Florida

2021-22

Thursday, Dec. 30 -- Peach Bowl

Friday, Dec. 31 -- Cotton Bowl semifinal, Orange Bowl semifinal

Saturday, Jan. 1 -- Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 10 -- CFP National Championship in Indianapolis

2022-23

Friday, Dec. 30 -- Orange Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31 -- Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal

Monday Jan. 2 -- Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 9 -- CFP National Championship in Los Angeles

2023-24

Friday, Dec. 29 -- Peach Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 30 -- Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1 -- Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl semifinal, Sugar Bowl semifinal

Monday, Jan. 8 -- CFP National Championship in Houston

2024-25

Saturday, Dec. 28 -- Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl semifinal, Orange Bowl semifinal

Monday, Dec. 30 -- Fiesta Bowl

Wednesday, Jan. 1 -- Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 6 -- CFP National Championship (site TBD)

2025-26

Saturday, Dec. 27 -- Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal

Tuesday, Dec. 30 -- Orange Bowl

Thursday, Jan. 1 -- Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 5 -- CFP National Championship (site TBD)

Due to the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl having television exclusive television contracts that lock them in to the afternoon and evening time slots on New Year's Day, the national semifinals are forced to move around the two. The College Football Playoff announced in 2016 that, instead of forcing national semifinal games on New Year's Eve, they would be played on the Saturday preceding New Year's Day (even if it's New Year's Eve) or on federal holidays.