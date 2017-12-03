College Football Playoff odds: Alabama would have been favored over Ohio State

No. 4 Alabama received the final slot in the College Football Playoff field on Sunday from the selection committee. The decision to reward the Crimson Tide over No. 5 Ohio State is the most controversial decision in the young playoff era to date given the contrast in arguments and the brand name programs involved.

But in the end, the committee felt Alabama was one of the four best teams. For what it's worth, Vegas agrees. Sportsline put Alabama as a three-point favorite over Ohio State with a 60 percent chance to win on a neutral field.

Of course, this is merely hypothetical. Vegas creates lines first and foremost based on what it thinks will generate the most bets on both sides. And, if we're being honest, Alabama would probably be favored over just about anyone; in fact, it is slightly favored against No. 1 Clemson. Also, just because Alabama is favored doesn't mean it would win.

The committee has to deal in reality -- in what has actually happened -- to make its decision. There's a case for Ohio State just like there was a case for Alabama, but whatever your case is, it needs to be supported by what happened over the last three months.