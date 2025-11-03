College football fans will finally get an idea of what the College Football Playoff selection committee is feeling when the group unveils its first CFP rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 4. There were plenty of Week 10 results which impacted how the committee would rank top programs, with the most notable results coming in the ACC and the Group of Five. We'll break down all the pivotal games, look at the odds for top programs to make the 12-team field and provide a projected bracket ahead of the committee's first official ranking on Tuesday.

Ohio State vs. Penn State didn't have the excitement many felt it would after the Nittany Lions fired James Franklin and lost Drew Allar for the season, but the other banner games in the early window did not disappoint. Vanderbilt mounted a nice comeback before ultimately falling to Texas, which opens the playoff door for the Longhorns. Miami lost in overtime to SMU in a key upset but unfortunately for the ACC, that wasn't the biggest result of the weekend.

The Mustangs knocking off the Hurricanes was overshadowed by Dave Doeren's NC State Wolfpack taking down previously undefeated Georgia Tech in Raleigh. The Yellow Jackets were looking like locks to make the ACC title game but the loss to NC State throws a major wrench into those plans. Virginia and Louisville won their Week 10 games, and the Cavaliers are now the only undefeated team in ACC play. There are six teams with zero or one conference loss, which means Miami needs the chaos to continue for the two-loss Hurricanes to compete for a conference title. The one benefit for Georgia Tech is its final game will be against Georgia, which isn't a conference clash.

Speaking of the Bulldogs, they survived a true scare in Jacksonville against a rejuvenated Florida squad. Rivalry games can always be tricky and Kirby Smart's team nearly found out the hard way, with Georgia recording a key stop on fourth down and scoring what would be the game-winning touchdown with just under five minutes to go. The Bulldogs are now one of five teams in the SEC with zero or one conference loss. They'll get the benefit of playing their final game against Georgia Tech, which won't count in the conference standings.

Here's a look at the latest odds to make the CFP via FanDuel.

College Football Playoff odds (via FanDuel)

Notably absent from this list is Tulane, which succumbed to UTSA in a clear lookahead spot for the Green Wave. Tulane can get back into the CFP mix by beating Memphis in Week 11. Meanwhile, it's anyone guess who will make it out of the ACC and SEC. There are eight SEC teams with two losses or less, which makes every game that much more important. Things will start to clear up in Week 11 when Texas A&M faces Missouri.

The most important game of Week 11 will be in the Big 12 when Texas Tech battles BYU. The Red Raiders survived an early scare against Kansas State in Week 10 to move to 8-1, and they'll face an undefeated Cougars squad in what could be a conference title game preview.

Here's a projected 12-team bracket based on the results up to Week 10 and future predictions. Given the amount of craziness going on in the Power 4 conferences, Notre Dame hosting a playoff game now seems possible. The committee will likely give the conference champions the opportunity to host a game even if they have other teams ranked higher, which is why projected ACC champion Virginia has the higher seed over Ole Miss despite the Rebels being the better team on paper.

