The first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed ahead of Week 11 and one surprise was the committee giving both BYU and Texas Tech spots in the bracket ahead of the two Big 12 squads meeting up. The Red Raiders dominated the Cougars in that matchup, which should shake up the rankings ahead of Week 12. Virginia was the lone ACC representative in the inaugural rankings and promptly lost to Wake Forest. but the Cavaliers might remain in their spot thanks to Louisville's loss to Cal in overtime. And Indiana was two amazing catches away from not completing the comeback against Penn State in what would've been the upset of the 2025 college football season. It'll be an eventful close to the regular season with the backdrop of the CFP rankings, so let's take a look at how the bracket could look on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The most interesting conferences are the ACC and SEC. There are five teams in the ACC with only one loss and two others with two losses, which means every game will matter. Georgia Tech and Virginia have the edge at the moment and the Yellow Jackets will get a slight edge due to their non-conference finale against Georgia -- but SMU, Louisville, Pitt and Miami are all lurking. The Hurricanes, seen as locks at one point to make the CFP, appear to be on the outside looking in now given the pack ahead of them. In the SEC, Texas A&M and Alabama are undefeated but there are five additional teams with two losses or fewer.

Here's a look at the latest odds to make the College Football Playoff from FanDuel.

Ohio State (OTB)

Indiana (+5000 to miss)

Oregon (-290 to make, +225 to miss)

Texas A&M (+5000 to miss)

Alabama (-1300 to make, +730 to miss)

Georgia (-3000 to make, +1120 to miss)

Ole Miss (-4000 to make, +1260 to miss)

Vanderbilt (+290 to make, -385 to miss)

Texas Tech (-1200 to make, +680 to miss)

BYU (+330 to make, -450 to miss)

Miami (+490 to make, -750 to miss)

Virginia (+880 to make, -1800 to miss)

Louisville (+1300 to make, -4500 to miss)

Georgia Tech (+198 to make, -250 to miss)

SMU (+710 to make, -1250 to miss)



Pitt (+980 to make, -2200 to miss)

Notre Dame (-340 to make, +260 to miss)

Memphis (+1800 to make, -8000 to miss)

South Florida (+138 to make, -170 to miss)

James Madison (+180 to make, -225 to miss)





It's possible the committee keeps BYU in the bracket despite the Cougars losing, but they now can't afford to drop the game against Cincinnati if they wish for a rematch with Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game. The Red Raiders will be favored in the rest of their games after dominating BYU on both sides of the ball.

Notre Dame continues to take care of business in style but has a tough test looming against a Pitt squad suddenly in the mix in the ACC. Memphis lost to Tulane, which means the Tigers are probably going to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the Group of Five representative. South Florida and James Madison get a boost with Memphis' loss, and I expect the Bulls to be in the committee's updated bracket.

Here's a look at the projected bracket ahead of Week 12 taking the committee's initial rankings and the Week 11 results into account.

College Football Playoff projected bracket