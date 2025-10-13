Is Indiana a football school now? The Hoosiers were the pleasant surprise of 2024, going 11-1 in head coach Curt Cignetti's first season in Bloomington to make the College Football Playoff. Many observers felt Indiana benefitted from a weaker schedule and despite strong portal gains, there was reason to think the Hoosiers would drop off a bit in 2025. That has not been the case.

Three weeks after hanging 63 points on Illinois, one of the preseason darlings in college football, Indiana went up to Eugene and handed then-No. 3 Oregon its first loss of the season. It was also Oregon's first loss at home since 2022. The Hoosiers were solid in all three phases of the game and roughed up Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who finished with 186 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked six times.

While Indiana took care of business, both Georgia and Ole Miss were clearly looking ahead to their showdown between the hedges next week. The Bulldogs needed a massive comeback (and a favorable call at the end of the first half) to defeat Auburn 20-10 while the Rebels went back and forth with Washington State, eventually outlasting the Cougars 24-21.

The SEC continues to be the most unpredictable league regarding the playoff. The Crimson Tide handed Missouri its first loss with a late interception but the Tigers are still alive for the postseason thanks to a string of ranked showdowns still to come. Oklahoma saw quarterback John Mateer return, but he was ineffective in the loss to Texas, giving Sooners fans reason for concern and Longhorns fans a glimmer of optimism. Texas A&M, Georgia and Ole Miss all won, but the Bulldogs and Rebels will see their odds shift after next week's game.

The Red Raiders remained unbeaten and control their destiny in the Big 12. They'll face defending conference champions Arizona State next week and the Sun Devils could be without Sam Leavitt, who missed Saturday's loss to Utah with an undisclosed injury. If Leavitt can't play, Texas Tech should cruise through most of its schedule until the showdown against BYU.

Ohio State took care of Illinois in the Big Ten, which has suddenly become a chaotic league. Penn State fired head coach James Franklin after losing to Northwestern, its third setback in a row. The Nittany Lions also lost Drew Allar for the season, so they are unlikely to be a factor in any playoff talk. Michigan lost to USC, denting the Wolverines' postseason hopes significantly.

Miami remains unfazed amidst the madness at the top of the ACC. The Hurricanes were off this week but have a massive game on Friday against a pesky Louisville team. Undefeated Georgia Tech also has a big game in Week 8, heading to Durham for a matchup with a 4-2 Duke team which is coming off a 45-21 win over Cal.

Notre Dame has benefitted from a lot of top teams faltering. The Irish lost to Miami and Texas A&M early in the season, and it's clear those two teams are title contenders. As long as Marcus Freeman's team doesn't lose again, it will have the best resume among teams with multiple losses and should get back to the playoff. On the Group of Five side, Memphis remains undefeated and is now a candidate to potentially have a letdown against UAB. The Tigers might get caught looking ahead to South Florida on Oct. 25, which is the last true test remaining on the schedule.

College Football Playoff projected bracket