Many felt the Miami Hurricanes were eventually going to implode given Mario Cristobal's propensity to buckle after strong starts to the season. That tendency finally reared its head in Week 8.

Carson Beck threw four interceptions, including one to seal the game, as the Hurricanes lost to the Louisville Cardinals on Friday at home despite being 13.5-point favorites. The win complicates the ACC and College Football Playoff picture for Miami, who was looking like a No. 1 seed after wins over Notre Dame, Florida, Florida State and South Florida with no clear loss on the schedule. Unfortunately for Miami, chaos is always lurking around the corner in college football.

Bet college football games this week at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Claim your offer here:

Memphis is also feeling some pressure after clearly looking ahead to its Oct. 25 contest against USF. The Tigers lost to UAB as 21.5-point favorites and might be without starting quarterback Brendon Lewis, who left the game late with a leg injury. South Florida now has an opening to potentially win the AAC and get into the playoff as the Group of Five representative.

Texas Tech also suffered its first loss of the season, falling to reigning Big 12 champion Arizona State with Sam Leavitt returning for the Sun Devils. Star quarterback Behren Morton was only available in an emergency situation so the committee won't punish Texas Tech too much for this loss but the Red Raiders badly need him back to win the conference and get to the playoff.

Here's a look at the latest odds for teams to make the College Football Playoff at FanDuel Sportsbook, and projecting future results to create the 12-team bracket.

College Football Playoff odds (via FanDuel)

Ohio State (OTB)

Indiana (-3000 to make, +1120 to miss)

Oregon (-430 to make, +320 to miss)

Georgia Tech (+160 to make, -220 to miss)

Miami (-260 to make, +205 to miss)

Louisville (+270 to make, -355 to miss)

Texas A&M (-700 to make, +470 to miss)

Alabama (-750 to make, +490 to miss)

Georgia (-325 to make, +250 to miss)

Ole Miss (-110 to make, -110 to miss)

Vanderbilt (+198 to make, -250 to miss)

Missouri (+205 to make, -260 to miss)

Oklahoma (+190 to make, -235 to miss)

Texas Tech (-150 to make, +122 to miss)

Arizona State (+470 to make, -700 to miss)

BYU (+410 to make, -590 to miss)

Notre Dame (-280 to make, +220 to miss)

Memphis (+880 to make, -1800 to miss)

South Florida (+152 to make, -188 to miss)

It's anyone's guess as to which teams will come out of the SEC. Seven teams have zero or one loss on the season, while three others sit at two losses. Vanderbilt got a big win over LSU and will now face Missouri, which escaped Auburn with a 23-17 win in double overtime. Georgia handed Ole Miss its first loss of the 2025 campaign and Alabama got revenge against Tennessee, highlighted by a pick-six for the Crimson Tide right before the first half ended. Texas A&M had a scare of its own against Arkansas, needing a crazy performance from Marcel Reed to stave off the Razorbacks. The magnitude of every game down the stretch will be heightened, especially since a third loss means elimination.

There are now only five undefeated teams left in the top 25. Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M occupy the top three spots in the rankings but the focus is now on Georgia Tech and BYU. The Yellow Jackets cruised past Duke and look to have a relatively clean path outside of the final game against Georgia, though the trip to NC State has regularly been a problem. The Cougars still have to play Iowa State and Texas Tech but are now in position to at least make the Big 12 title game.

Despite losing two games early in the season, Notre Dame seems to be locked into a playoff spot as long as it can avoid the third loss. The Irish might've lost a bit of luster due to Miami's setback but as long as the Hurricanes and Aggies stay near the top of the rankings, those losses are potentially better than some wins Notre Dame will rack up. A road game against Pitt is likely the only true test left for Marcus Freeman's bunch.

College Football Playoff projected bracket