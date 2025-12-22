The 2025-26 College Football Playoff got off to a crazy start this past weekend, with No. 9 Alabama storming back from a 17-0 deficit to defeat No. 8 Oklahoma and exact some revenge on the Sooners for a regular season loss. The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes, one of the most controversial selections in the bracket, dominated No. 7 Texas A&M defensively in a 10-3 win. The Crimson Tide and Hurricanes might not have had the resume necessarily to be in the playoff, but both squads proved they belonged with wins in the first round. The Oregon Ducks and Ole Miss Rebels also advanced to the quarterfinals, taking care of James Madison and Tulane respectively.

Here's a look at the latest CFP futures odds, including national championship odds, as well as how the bracket shapes up after the conclusion of the first round.

Alabama will now face No. 1 Indiana after the Hoosiers went undefeated during the regular season and then won the Big Ten title game over Ohio State. Indiana is a 7-point favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, but the model is backing Alabama. It has the Crimson Tide covering in 62% of simulations and winning in 49%, offering value as +203 consensus money line underdogs. Alabama is +210 at DraftKings Sportsbook to reach the semifinal and +1800 to win the national championship while Indiana is -245 to reach the semifinal and +320 to win the national title.

The Buckeyes, who are the defending champions and No. 2 seed, get to take on Miami. Ohio State is a 9.5-point favorite in that matchup in the latest SportsLine consensus odds and the Buckeyes cover that spread in 50% of simulations. They are -370 at DraftKings to reach the semifinal, and +190 favorites to win another national championship. Miami is +285 to reach the semifinal and +2200 to win the whole thing.

Ole Miss showed some rust early against Tulane, and that was expected given the turmoil following Lane Kiffin's departure for LSU, but the Rebels ultimately cruised to a 41-10 win. They'll now play Georgia in a rematch of one of the best regular season games in 2025, a 43-35 Georgia win where the Bulldogs needed 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Georgia is a 7-point favorite in that game, but the model has the Rebels covering the spread in 56% of simulations. Ole Miss is +220 to reach the semifinal round and +2500 to win it all, while Georgia is -270 to reach the semifinal and +475 to lift the national championship trophy.

Texas Tech and Oregon matching up in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 game might be the most intriguing contest of the quarterfinals. The Red Raiders are dominant on both sides of the line of scrimmage and have one of the best quarterbacks in the playoff in Behren Morton. Oregon is coming off a blowout win and does have a solid defense, but Dan Lanning's team has a penchant for losing big games. The Ducks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds and the model is backing them to cover the spread in 60% of simulations. Oregon is -120 to reach the semifinal and +750 to win the title while Texas Tech is +100 to advance to the next round and +800 to win the title.