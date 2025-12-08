The 12-team College Football Playoff bracket is officially set, with Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia and Texas Tech receiving first-round byes while Alabama became the first 3-loss team to make the field. Miami is the ACC's lone representative in the playoff while Notre Dame, BYU and Vanderbilt are on the outside looking in despite having only two losses on the year.

Here's a breakdown of the latest odds for each team to reach the CFP semifinal and national championship via FanDuel.

College Football Playoff odds (via FanDuel)

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers, who just played in the Big Ten championship game, are heavily favored to meet in the CFP title game. Ohio State beating Indiana is priced at +550 on FanDuel, while Indiana beating Ohio State is +600. The Hoosiers beating Georgia is +800.

Potential longshots worth backing are Texas Tech (+850) and Ole Miss (+2000). The Red Raiders are one of the most complete teams in college football, dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides and have a superstar quarterback in Behren Morton. Ole Miss will have some motivation after Lane Kiffin bailed for LSU, and Trinidad Chambliss will be among the hottest commodities if he ends up entering the transfer portal following the playoff run.

Here's a look at how the bracket shapes up and some predictions for the first round, second round, semifinals and championship game with the teams we predict to advance in bold.

First round

No. 5 Oregon (-20.5) vs. No. 12 James Madison

No. 6 Ole Miss (-16.5) vs. No. 11 Tulane

No. 7 Texas A&M (-3.5) vs. No. 10 Miami

No. 9 Alabama (-1.5) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma

Second round

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama

Semifinals

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 4 Texas Tech

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

National championship

No. 2 Ohio State defeats No. 4 Texas Tech (+950 at FanDuel)