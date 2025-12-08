College Football Playoff odds, bracket: Ohio State, Indiana favored to meet in National Championship Game
Here's a look at the latest CFP odds with the 12-team bracket finalized
The 12-team College Football Playoff bracket is officially set, with Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia and Texas Tech receiving first-round byes while Alabama became the first 3-loss team to make the field. Miami is the ACC's lone representative in the playoff while Notre Dame, BYU and Vanderbilt are on the outside looking in despite having only two losses on the year.
Here's a breakdown of the latest odds for each team to reach the CFP semifinal and national championship via FanDuel.
College Football Playoff odds (via FanDuel)
- Ohio State (-250 to make semifinal, +250 to win national championship)
- Indiana (-310, +270)
- Georgia (-250, +550)
- Texas Tech (-130, +850)
- Oregon (-110, +850)
- Ole Miss (+190, +2000)
- Texas A&M (+350, +1600)
- Alabama (+420, +2000)
- Miami (+550, +2200)
- Oklahoma (+700, +4500)
- James Madison (+3500, +40000)
- Tulane (+3500, +75000)
The Buckeyes and Hoosiers, who just played in the Big Ten championship game, are heavily favored to meet in the CFP title game. Ohio State beating Indiana is priced at +550 on FanDuel, while Indiana beating Ohio State is +600. The Hoosiers beating Georgia is +800.
Potential longshots worth backing are Texas Tech (+850) and Ole Miss (+2000). The Red Raiders are one of the most complete teams in college football, dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides and have a superstar quarterback in Behren Morton. Ole Miss will have some motivation after Lane Kiffin bailed for LSU, and Trinidad Chambliss will be among the hottest commodities if he ends up entering the transfer portal following the playoff run.
Here's a look at how the bracket shapes up and some predictions for the first round, second round, semifinals and championship game with the teams we predict to advance in bold.
First round
No. 5 Oregon (-20.5) vs. No. 12 James Madison
No. 6 Ole Miss (-16.5) vs. No. 11 Tulane
No. 7 Texas A&M (-3.5) vs. No. 10 Miami
No. 9 Alabama (-1.5) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma
Second round
No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama
Semifinals
No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 4 Texas Tech
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Ole Miss
National championship
No. 2 Ohio State defeats No. 4 Texas Tech (+950 at FanDuel)