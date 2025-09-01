There were plenty of massive college football matchups in Week 1 of the 2025 season, with Ohio State, LSU and Miami grabbing massive wins over Texas, Clemson and Notre Dame respectively. However, the biggest result was Florida State toppling No. 8 Alabama in Tallahassee 31-17. The Seminoles are coming off a 2-10 disaster season but now seem to be a contender in the ACC and beyond with quarterback Tommy Castellanos running the show. Here's a look at how the biggest results from Week 1 impact the College Football Playoff bracket.

College Football Playoff odds (via FanDuel)

Ohio State (-650 to make, +440 to miss)

Penn State (-450 to make, +350 to miss)

Georgia (-250 to make, +198 to miss)

LSU (-194 to make, +156 to miss)

Texas (-180 to make, +146 to miss)

Clemson (-118 to make, -104 to miss)

Notre Dame (-115 to make, -105 to miss)

Miami -104 to make, -118 to miss)

Alabama (+180 to make, -225 to miss)

Florida State (+470 to make, -700 to miss)

Iowa State (+490 to make, -750 to miss)

South Carolina (+820 to make, -1600 to miss)

Last year, the four highest-rated conference champions were given the top four seeds and byes in the playoff, but that's changing this year. Now, the the four highest-ranked teams will get byes regardless of conference affiliations. The Seminoles will likely enter the top 25 but they'll have to deal with both Clemson and Miami in the ACC.

The Tigers' playoff path won't be heavily impacted by a Week 1 loss to LSU, but the emergence of Florida State as a contender complicates Clemson's road. Dabo Swinney's group avoids Miami but now has to deal with the Seminoles and a South Carolina squad which beat Virginia Tech on Sunday. The Hurricanes have an easy game this week, but have to deal with the likes of South Florida and Florida in the following weeks.

LSU finally won a season opener under Brian Kelly, and that momentum could propel the Tigers to the playoff despite a challenging schedule. LSU will get a chance to relax a bit against Louisiana Tech in week before a rivalry matchup with Florida on Sept. 13. South Carolina looked shaky at times against the Hokies but the Gamecocks prevailed and showed flashes of being the trendy, upstart team many fans are backing to make noise in the SEC and beyond.

Alabama fans might've had flashbacks to Johnny Manziel on Saturday watching Castellanos tear up the Crimson Tide defense. Kalen DeBoer's side had some openings to curb Florida State's momentum but simply couldn't make the clutch plays down the stretch. A second loss in SEC play won't derail Alabama's playoff hopes but DeBoer's group has little margin for error with games against Georgia, South Carolina and LSU looming. Texas' margin for error has also shrunk substantially, with the Longhorns having tough road trips to Florida and Georgia.

Perhaps no team lost more juice when it comes to a playoff push than Notre Dame. Since the Irish don't have a conference championship to play for, they'll need signature wins across the board and likely have to run the table to get an at-large bid. The schedule looks a bit more manageable with Boise State likely going out of the top 25 but the Texas A&M game in two weeks now looms large.

Here's a theoretical College Football Playoff bracket, based on conjecture of where things may stand at the end of the season:

College Football Playoff projected bracket