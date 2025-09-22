Week 4 of the 2025 college football season introduced more contenders for the College Football Playoff, with four teams gaining major traction in their quest to reach the postseason bracket. The Ole Miss Rebels easily handled a pesky Tulane Green Wave team despite missing starting quarterback Austin Simmons, while the Missouri Tigers made enough plays late against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks to take back the Mayor's Cup. The Tigers have a non-conference game against UMass in Week 5, while the Rebels prepare for one of the most important Magnolia Bowl games in recent memory when they host the LSU Tigers.

Everyone thought Illinois would be in 2025 what Indiana was in 2024, dismissing the Hoosiers as contenders this season. That changed Saturday night in Bloomington when Curt Cignetti's squad routed the Illini 63-10 in one of the biggest statement games of the year. The Hoosiers take on Iowa before getting a bye week ahead of a massive game against Oregon on Oct. 11.

It looked like Memphis' bid to be the Group of Five representative in the playoff would end Saturday, but the Tigers rallied in the second half to down Arkansas 32-31 in a banner game for the program. Memphis scored a touchdown just before halftime to cut the deficit to 28-17. The Tigers scored the game's final 15 points and forced a key turnover with Arkansas in field goal range to effectively seal the win. Head coach Ryan Silverfield is seeking his third straight double-digit win season at Memphis and now has the Tigers in the CFP conversation with a manageable schedule the rest of the way. The Tigers' home game on Oct. 25 against South Florida likely determines who makes the playoff.

Here's a look at the latest College Football Playoff odds after Week 4's results and how the potential bracket looks when projecting future results.

College Football Playoff odds (via FanDuel)

The Big Ten and SEC will sort things out on the field as early as next week. Oregon vs. Penn State, LSU vs. Ole Miss and Alabama vs. Georgia will all impact the playoff. The Crimson Tide start an important three-game stretch against Georgia, Vanderbilt and Missouri. If they lose two of those three games, that'll likely be the end of their playoff hopes.

Florida State will need to avoid looking past Virginia on Friday in Week 5 ahead of a big ACC showdown against Miami in Week 6. The Seminoles and Hurricanes suddenly have little resistance in the ACC with Clemson losing to Syracuse. Dabo Swinney's Tigers are likely out of the CFP conversation with their third loss, and now the focus shifts to a coach who has struggled to adapt to the new college football landscape with the transfer portal and NIL funds.

Three teams to keep an eye on going forward are Georgia Tech, Iowa State and Notre Dame. The Yellow Jackets and Cyclones don't have a daunting road, but even one loss is likely to jeopardize their CFP hopes. Iowa State has slightly more margin for error given the lack of other contenders in the Big 12. The Irish cannot afford any slippage, and although they'll be favored in each game, they've got some challenges on the schedule. Boise State looks less threatening, but Arkansas, NC State and USC are no pushovers.

College Football Playoff projected bracket