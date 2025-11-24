The final week of the 2025 college football regular season here and that means rivalry games across the country. Some traditional contests like Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State and Washington vs. Washington State will not be played thanks to conference realignment, but college football bettors are getting rewarded with Texas A&M vs. Texas, which has SEC title game and College Football Playoff implications. In fact, no conference championship game spots have been secured in any of the Power 4 conferences, though some paths are clearer than others.

Ohio State and Indiana would secure Big Ten Championship Game berths with wins. The Buckeyes are trying to snap a four-game losing streak to Michigan in "The Game," while the Hoosiers hope to repeat their 66-0 drubbing of Purdue from 2024. Oregon and Michigan are hoping for some upsets to have a shot at the title game. In the Big 12, Texas Tech and BYU can set up a rematch with wins but any setbacks open the door for Utah and Arizona State.

Texas A&M and Virginia can clinch a berth in their respective conference title games with wins, but that's where the simplicity ends in the SEC and ACC. Miami, slotted at No. 13 in the committee's last rankings, has been eliminated from ACC title game contention. Georgia Tech needs SMU and Virginia to lose in order to get in after failing to beat Pittsburgh. The Panthers can get in if they win and either SMU or Virginia loses. SMU is in if it wins and Miami defeats Pitt.

In the SEC, Georgia needs an upset from either Auburn or Texas to get to Atlanta. Alabama needs to win against Auburn and an upset from either Texas or Mississippi State. Ole Miss has to defeat Mississippi State while also getting upsets from Auburn and Texas to get to Atlanta. There's also a scenario where there are no upsets, which means Georgia, Alabama and Ole Miss would be in a tiebreaker for SEC opponent win percentage. That calculation would take results across the conference into account.

The Group of Five is no cakewalk either. Tulane and Navy can reach the American title game by winning out but North Texas can get in if it wins and Navy loses to either Memphis or Army. Tulane was the only Group of Five team in the committee's last rankings, so James Madison needs the Green Wave to lose in order to have a shot at the CFP.

With all that in mind, here's a look at the odds for the top teams to make the College Football Playoff ahead of Week 14.

College Football Playoff odds (via FanDuel)

Ohio State (OTB)

Indiana (OTB)

Oregon (-1250 to make, +710 to miss)

Michigan (+390 to make, -550 to miss)

Texas Tech (-6000 to make, +1600 to miss)

BYU (+205 to make, -260 to miss)

Arizona State (OTB)

Utah (+570 to make, -900 to miss)

Texas A&M (OTB)

Georgia (OTB)

Alabama (-178 to make, +142 to miss)

Ole Miss (-590 to make, +410 to miss)

Oklahoma (-420 to make, +310 to miss)

Miami (+225 to make, -290 to miss)

Pitt (+1120 to make, -3000 to miss)

SMU (+110 to make, -134 to miss)

Virginia (+205 to make, -260 to miss)

Georgia Tech (+5500 to make)

Notre Dame (-1050 to make, +630 to miss)

James Madison (+980 to make, -2200 to miss)

Tulane (+116 to make, -142 to miss)

Navy (OTB)

North Texas (-110 to make, -110 to miss)

The committee is going to have a lot to sort out over the next few weeks, even if there is no chaos. Alabama has two losses and could get a third loss in Atlanta, opening the door for a two-loss squad like Miami or Michigan. How much credit should the Hurricanes get for their win over Notre Dame in Week 1? The Irish have beat up on bad teams, but are they worthy of hosting a first-round game? There's a strong possibility the ACC conference champion does not host a first-round game, which could further downplay the significance of winning a power conference title and only add to the calls for further playoff expansion.

Here's what we project the CFP bracket to look like after Week 13's results and taking hypothetical Week 14 results into account.

College Football Playoff projected bracket