College Football Playoff odds: Clemson vs. Ohio State picks, top Fiesta Bowl predictions from expert who's 5-1

The Clemson Tigers enter the 2019-20 College Football Playoff as the No. 3 team in the nation, and they will take on No. 2 Ohio State in a semifinal matchup at the 2019 Fiesta Bowl on Saturday for the right to take one the winner of No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma in the championship game. It's the third time in the last six years the programs have gone head-to-head in the postseason, with the Tigers blowing out the Buckeyes 31-0 in State Farm Stadium at the 2016 Fiesta Bowl on their way to a national championship.

However, the 2019 Buckeyes should present a tough challenge after posting an average margin of victory of 36.2 points per game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 2.5 points with the total at 62.5 in the latest Clemson vs. Ohio State odds.

Clemson vs. Ohio State spread: Clemson -2.5

Clemson vs. Ohio State over-under: 62.5 points

Clemson vs. Ohio State money line: Clemson -130, Ohio State +109

Clemson: The Tigers are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 bowl games.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 games against a team with a winning record.

Sallee knows the Tigers finished the regular season ranked third in the nation by the College Football Playoff selection committee, which will serve as motivation for a program that went 13-0 and won two of the last three titles. After looking slightly vulnerable with a hard-fought 24-10 win over Texas A&M on Sept. 7 and then a 21-20 win over North Carolina on Sept. 28, Clemson beat its last eight opponents by over 30 points.

In the ACC Championship Game, quarterback Trevor Lawrence played one of his best games to date with 302 yards and four touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing. After experiencing turnover issues early in the season, Lawrence has now thrown 20 touchdowns without an interception over his last six games.

Even so, the powerful Tigers aren't assured of covering the Ohio State vs. Clemson spread in the Fiesta Bowl 2019 against a Buckeyes squad that has been dominating its opposition.

Ohio State is hoping star quarterback Justin Fields will be fully healthy after playing the final month of the season on a sprained MCL. Fields completed 67.5 percent of his passes this season for 2,953 yards and 40 touchdowns with just one interception this year and also rushed for 471 yards and 10 touchdowns despite being hobbled late in the year.

Fields and superstar running back J.K. Dobbins (1,829-20) should be able to occupy linebackers and safeties with RPOs and allow the Buckeyes to isolate playmakers like Chris Olave (45-790-11) and K.J. Hill (51-569-10) on the outside. And a Clemson defense that feasted on turnovers (28 takeaways) throughout the season should have a hard time baiting Fields into a mistake now that he's gone 172 pass attempts without throwing an interception.

