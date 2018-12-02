College Football Playoff odds, games: Alabama and Clemson open as double-digit favorites

Las Vegas sees both semifinal matchups not being very close

The College Football Playoff field is set, and it's No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, with No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl for the semifinals. Not long after the selections were announced, odds started to roll in for the games. 

Per SuperBook, The Crimson Tide are a two-touchdown favorite over Oklahoma with Clemson set as an 11.5-point favorite over Notre Dame. Early point totals for both games have also been released. 

The Orange Bowl semi should be a barn burner. Alabama and Oklahoma are the top two offenses in college football in points per game and yards per play. While the Sooners have a notoriously bad defense, there's no denying the offense has played near perfection with almost zero margin for error. The semi will also pair two surefire Heisman Trophy finalists with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Though Tagovailoa has been the overwhelming favorite to win the award for most of the season, Murray may have stolen enough votes on Saturday to make this a much tighter race. Tagovailoa is also expected to be back to full health after leaving the SEC Championship Game vs. Georgia with an ankle injury. 

As for the other semi, interestingly, Notre Dame plays five ACC opponents every season as part of an agreement with the conference, but missed Clemson this year. The last time these two teams played, Clemson won in a 24-22 thriller over the Fighting Irish. 

CBS Sports Writer

