College Football Playoff odds, games: Alabama and Clemson open as double-digit favorites
Las Vegas sees both semifinal matchups not being very close
The College Football Playoff field is set, and it's No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, with No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl for the semifinals. Not long after the selections were announced, odds started to roll in for the games.
Per SuperBook, The Crimson Tide are a two-touchdown favorite over Oklahoma with Clemson set as an 11.5-point favorite over Notre Dame. Early point totals for both games have also been released.
The Orange Bowl semi should be a barn burner. Alabama and Oklahoma are the top two offenses in college football in points per game and yards per play. While the Sooners have a notoriously bad defense, there's no denying the offense has played near perfection with almost zero margin for error. The semi will also pair two surefire Heisman Trophy finalists with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Though Tagovailoa has been the overwhelming favorite to win the award for most of the season, Murray may have stolen enough votes on Saturday to make this a much tighter race. Tagovailoa is also expected to be back to full health after leaving the SEC Championship Game vs. Georgia with an ankle injury.
As for the other semi, interestingly, Notre Dame plays five ACC opponents every season as part of an agreement with the conference, but missed Clemson this year. The last time these two teams played, Clemson won in a 24-22 thriller over the Fighting Irish.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Legendary KSU coach Bill Snyder retires
Over two stints three years apart, Snyder went 215-117-1 in 27 seasons as coach of the Wil...
-
CFP, bowl projections: Oklahoma gets in
The College Football Playoff bowl games have been set, but how will the rest of the bowls pan...
-
Tagovailoa out 2 weeks with ankle injury
Tagovailoa has battled a few different injuries throughout the season
-
College Football Playoff: Sooners get in
The one-loss Sooners beat out the Big Ten champions for a chance to compete for the national...
-
2018 Bowl Games: Live announcements
College football bowl games will be set on Sunday for the 2018-19 slate; we'll cover every...
-
Coaches Poll: Georgia falls after loss
The Bulldogs fell out of the top four after losing in hearbreaking fashion