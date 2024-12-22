The first round of the College Football Playoff concluded on Saturday with (8) Ohio State defeating (9) Tennessee 42-17 to set up an intriguing showdown in the Rose Bowl against Oregon on New Year's Day in Pasadena.

The common theme of the first round of the expanded CFP was home teams taking care of business. (7) Notre Dame cruised to a 27-17 win over in-state foe (10) Indiana on Friday to set up a showdown with Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Georgia will be without quarterback Carson Beck after the star quarterback was injured in the SEC title game against Texas.

No. 6 Penn State made a statement against (11) SMU to set up a showdown against (3) Boise State. (5) Texas held off a late rally from (12) Clemson in Austin and will face (4) Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Here are the opening lines for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff quarterfinal round, which begins the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 31:

(6) Penn State (-10) vs. (3) Boise State -- Tuesday, Dec. 20 (7:30 p.m. ET): Running backs are back in style, and this game will feature plenty of talented rushers. Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty putting together one of the greatest seasons by a running back in the modern era. The Heisman Trophy runner-up will face a stout Penn State defensive line led by All-American Abdul Carter. Penn State has a dynamic 1-2 punch in the backfield with Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton.

(5) Texas (-13.5) vs. (4) Arizona State -- Wednesday, Jan. 1 (1 p.m. ET): This will mark only the second all-time meeting between the programs. Texas defeated Arizona State 52-34 in the 2007 Holiday Bowl. The Sun Devils stunned the college football world this season and captured the Big 12 title after they were to finish last in the preseason conference poll. Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo is one of the most dynamic players in college football, but he will face a Texas run defense that is among the best in the country.

(8) Ohio State (+1.5) vs. (1) Oregon -- Wednesday, Jan. 1 (5 p.m. ET): Who doesn't love a good rematch? Oregon defeated Ohio State 32-31 back on Oct. 12 in one of the most thrilling games of the 2024 college football season. The Buckeyes had an opportunity to win the game on the final drive, but quarterback Will Howard ran out of time trying to get into field goal range. The Ducks have been on a tear since struggling in their season-opener against FCS Idaho in August. Ohio State's roster is full of blue-chip talent, but no player is more exciting than freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

(7) Notre Dame (+1.5) vs. (2) Georgia -- Wednesday, Jan. 1 (8:45 p.m. ET): Georgia will turn to backup quarterback Gunner Stockton against Notre Dame. The heart and soul of this Georgia team is its defense, and that unit will have to face a dynamic Notre Dame run game led by running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price and dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard. Without Beck in the lineup, Georgia is still a slim betting favorite against the Fighting Irish.