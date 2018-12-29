College Football Playoff odds, line: Alabama vs. Oklahoma picks, predictions by top-rated expert who's 4-0 on Sooners games

By the time No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma start warming up at the 2018 Orange Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal, they'll be getting frequent reminders on the Hard Rock Stadium scoreboard about who their potential opponent will be with the other semifinal between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame wrapping up. However, with two high-powered offenses in Miami at the Capital One Orange Bowl, taking even a second to daydream about a national title date might be long enough for the other team to score. Vegas is expecting a shootout, with the total set at 80.5 and the Crimson Tide listed as 14-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Oklahoma odds. But before you make any 2018 Orange Bowl predictions, make sure to check out the Alabama vs. Oklahoma picks from CBS Sports college football guru Tom Fornelli.

Fornelli went 108-79 in his popular CBS Sports column the past two years, and his renowned "Twitter Tips" are 105-76 the past three seasons.

Now, Fornelli is dialed in on Oklahoma vs. Alabama and just locked in strong College Football Playoff picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Fornelli knows Alabama's offense deservedly has received plenty of publicity this season. After all, the Tide average 47.9 points per game and nearly 528 yards of total offense. However, Alabama's defense has also been extremely potent despite the fact that they had to replace a lot of NFL talent in the off-season.

During arguably the most difficult stretch of their season, with a trip to then No. 4 LSU followed by a home game against a stingy Mississippi State squad, Alabama pitched back-to-back shutouts on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10. Against such a talented Oklahoma offense, a shutout shouldn't be the benchmark, but Nick Saban knows his team has the talent to match up against the Sooners' playmakers. This is the same team that held a high-powered Georgia attack to 28 points.

Just because the Tide are loaded doesn't mean they'll cover the two-touchdown Alabama vs. Oklahoma spread.

Fornelli also knows that Lincoln Riley's offense lost a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback when Baker Mayfield went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns and then managed to bring in Murray, who also took home the award.

Oklahoma averages 3.93 points per possession, which is over 10 percent better than second-place Alabama and an astonishing 22 percent better than the third best team (UCF). However, it's not just that the Sooners get the most out of their possessions, it's that they can score from anywhere and in a hurry. A staggering 23.3 percent of Oklahoma's drives end in a touchdown of 20 yards or more.

A staggering 23.3 percent of Oklahoma's drives end in a touchdown of 20 yards or more.

Who wins Alabama vs. Oklahoma? And what strong X-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should jump all over at the 2018 Orange Bowl, all from a seasoned expert who's nailed his last four spread picks involving the Sooners, and find out.