College Football Playoff odds, line: Alabama vs. Oklahoma picks, predictions from expert who's 4-0 on Sooners games

Fans of No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma will descend on Miami on Saturday as the two sides go head-to-head in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the 2018 Orange Bowl. These are the two best scoring offenses in the nation and the game is predictably expected to be a shootout, with the total at 77 and the Crimson Tide a 14-point favorite in the latest Oklahoma vs. Alabama odds. Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray versus runner-up Tua Tagovailoa should make the game must-see television and kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Before you lock in your Oklahoma vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to check out the 2018 Orange Bowl predictions from CBS Sports college football expert Tom Fornelli.

As both teams prepare for Orange Bowl 2018, Fornelli knows that one of Alabama's big advantages will be its depth at the skill positions. Against an Oklahoma defense that has allowed 7.3 yards per play in its last five games, the Crimson Tide feature eight skill players who have accounted for at least 500 yards from scrimmage this season. That weaponry is a big reason why Tagovailoa was able to put up such jaw-dropping numbers.

At running back, Damien Harris, Najee Harris and Joshua Jacobs have combined for 2,295 yards from scrimmage and 24 touchdowns. Meanwhile, in the passing attack, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jaylen Waddle, Irv Smith Jr. and Devonta Smith all average at least 17 yards per reception, have at least 30 catches and have caught at least five touchdowns. That means outside of attacking Tagovailoa, there's no one skill player the Sooners defense can focus on taking away.

Fornelli also knows that Lincoln Riley's offense lost a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback when Baker Mayfield went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns and then managed to bring in Murray, who also took home the award.

Oklahoma averages 3.93 points per possession, which is over 10 percent better than second-place Alabama and an astonishing 22 percent better than the third best team (UCF). However, it's not just that the Sooners get the most out of their possessions, it's that they can score from anywhere and in a hurry. A staggering 23.3 percent of Oklahoma's drives end in a touchdown of 20 yards or more.

