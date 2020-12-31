The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide were making a habit of appearing in the College Football Playoff title game, playing in the contest four straight years and winning twice. The streak came to an end last season as the team finished the regular season with a 10-2 record and settled for a spot in the Citrus Bowl, in which it posted a 35-16 victory over Michigan. Alabama hopes to earn another shot at the national title when it takes on the fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday in the Rose Bowl, which is serving as one of the College Football Playoff Semifinal Games. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 4 p.m. ET.

The Crimson Tide (11-0) are coming off a 52-46 triumph over Florida on Dec. 19 that gave them their fifth SEC title in seven years. Notre Dame (10-1) played in a conference for the first time in school history this season due to the coronavirus pandemic and competed in the ACC Championship Game earlier this month, losing 34-10 to Clemson. The Crimson Tide are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Notre Dame odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 65.5.

The founder of Football Gameplan, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high-school football before becoming a SportsLine expert and CBS Sports HQ analyst. He enjoyed a dominant 2019 season, going 116-79 against the spread while returning nearly $3,000 to $100 bettors.

Moreover, Hunt has a keen eye for the Crimson Tide's tendencies. He's a stunning 9-1 in his last 10 against the spread college football picks involving Alabama. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Notre Dame vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Notre Dame spread: Crimson Tide -19.5

Alabama vs. Notre Dame over-under: 65.5 points

Alabama vs. Notre Dame money line: Crimson Tide -1400, Fighting Irish +800

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games as favorites

ND: The Fighting Irish are 6-1 ATS in their last seven contests against teams with winning records

Latest Odds: Alabama Crimson Tide -19.5 Bet Now

Why Alabama can cover



The Crimson Tide possess two of the four finalists for the 2020 Heisman Trophy in quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Led by the duo, Alabama is fifth in the nation in both total (543.9 yards) and passing (354.1) offense while ranking second in scoring (49.7 points). The Crimson Tide have scored at least 35 points in 24 consecutive games and produced more than 50 in each of their last three contests.

Jones has thrown for over 400 yards four times this season and has recorded at least four touchdown passes on six occasions after completing 33-of-43 attempts for 418 yards and five scores in the triumph over Florida. The redshirt junior leads the country in completion percentage (76.5 percent) and yards per completion (11.4) while ranking second in passing yards (3,739) and third in TD tosses (32). A senior who has won several Player of the Year awards, Smith is first nationally in catches (98) and receiving yards (1,511) while ranking second in scoring receptions (17).

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish began the 2020 season with 10 consecutive victories before falling to Clemson on Dec. 19. They ended the Tigers' streak of 36 straight regular-season wins with a thrilling 47-40 double-overtime triumph on Nov. 7, one of six contests in which Notre Dame scored more than 40 points. Senior QB Ian Book has thrown for 2,601 yards with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions, with just one since the season opener.

Book also is dangerous with his legs, as he is third on the team with 430 rushing yards. He also has run for eight TDs, matching the total from his first three campaigns, to place second to Kyren Williams (12). A sophomore, Williams has posted six 100-yard performances while gaining 1,061 yards on 195 carries this year.

