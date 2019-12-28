College Football Playoff odds: LSU vs. Oklahoma picks, optimal Peach Bowl predictions from expert who's 14-3

The first College Football Playoff semi begins on Saturday, as No. 1 LSU takes on No. 4 Oklahoma at the Peach Bowl at 4 p.m. ET. The Tigers went a perfect 13-0 and routed No. 5 Georgia in the SEC Championship to earn their No. 1 ranking, while Oklahoma overcame a stunning loss to Kansas State to beat No. 7 Baylor twice and win the Big 12 title game. The game is expected to be a shootout, with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow leading the Tigers and runner-up Jalen Hurts guiding the Sooners. LSU's offense ranked third in the nation in scoring (47.8 points per game), while Oklahoma's offense was sixth (43.2).

The Tigers are 13-point favorites after the spread moved as high as 13.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 76 in the latest LSU vs. Oklahoma odds. Before locking in your Oklahoma vs. LSU picks, see the college football predictions from SportsLine handicapper Barrett Sallee.

When it comes to college football, there are few who deserve the "expert" tag quite like Sallee. The CBS writer and analyst hosts shows on SiriusXM College, writes for CBSSports.com and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ, as well as countless radio shows across the nation as a guest.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered big-time with his college football picks. He's on a blistering roll again in 2019, going 30-14-1 on his college football best bets and 45-26 on his college football picks overall. What's more, he has been on the pulse of these two top programs, posting a record of 14-3 on picks involving the Tigers or Sooners over the past two seasons.

In the Big 12 Championship Game between Baylor and Oklahoma, Sallee hit the double, predicting that Baylor's defense would do enough to keep the total under 64 and keep the Bears within the nine-point spread in a game where the final was 30-23. He also correctly predicted that LSU would cover as a 6.5-point underdog in its pivotal regular-season matchup against Alabama. Anybody who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, he has zeroed in on LSU vs. Oklahoma from every angle and released another confident against the spread pick. Go to SportsLine now to see it. Here are several college football lines and trends for LSU vs. Oklahoma:

LSU vs. Oklahoma spread: LSU -13

LSU vs. Oklahoma over-under: 76 points

LSU vs. Oklahoma money line: LSU -533, Oklahoma +408

LSU: Tigers have covered five of their last six games at a neutral site.

OKLA: 14-9-2 versus SEC teams

Sallee knows the Tigers have put together the most impressive resume in college football this season, beating five opponents (Texas, Florida, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia) that were ranked inside the AP Top 10 at the time that they played. Burrow threw for an average of 365.4 yards in those games while throwing 15 touchdowns against two interceptions.

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 88 catches for 1,207 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, while Ja'Marr Chase caught nine touchdown passes in his final five games to finish with 73 receptions for 1,498 yards and 18 scores. No. 3 receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. also had 10 touchdowns.

Even so, the powerful Tigers aren't assured of covering the LSU vs. Oklahoma spread against a Sooners club that would love to prove it belongs in the same breath as Alabama and Clemson in the College Football Playoff era.

Sallee also knows that in a game where both sides are expected to put up plenty of points, Oklahoma's offense is prepped for a shootout. Alabama transfer Hurts was the best dual-threat quarterback in the nation this season, completing 71.8 percent of his passes for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 1,255 yards and another 18 scores.

Hurts' favorite target, CeeDee Lamb, is arguably the best big-play receiver in college football, with 58 catches for 1,208 yards and 15 total touchdowns. Lamb will be a major matchup issue for an LSU secondary that gave up over 400 passing yards to Alabama and Texas and over 300 to Florida. And with LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire questionable with a hamstring injury, an Oklahoma defense that gave up just 35 rushing yards to Baylor in the Big 12 title game will have a chance at making LSU's offense one-dimensional.

We can tell you Sallee is leaning under, but he's also identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins LSU vs. Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oklahoma vs. LSU spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the expert who is hitting over 80 percent of his picks on these teams, and find out.