College Football Playoff odds: LSU vs. Oklahoma picks, Peach Bowl predictions from expert who's 14-3

The 2019 Peach Bowl serves as one of the two College Football Playoff semifinals. The No. 1 LSU Tigers will take on the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. It's just the third meeting all-time between the two iconic programs, with the previous two battles coming at the 1950 Sugar Bowl and the 2004 Sugar Bowl. Both teams are led by stellar quarterbacks, with Joe Burrow giving LSU its first Heisman Trophy since Billy Cannon in 1959 and Jalen Hurts finishing second to give Oklahoma starting quarterbacks four top-three finishes in the last four seasons.

The Tigers are 13.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 76 in the latest LSU vs. Oklahoma odds. Before locking in your Oklahoma vs. LSU picks, see the college football predictions from SportsLine handicapper Barrett Sallee.

When it comes to college football, there are few who deserve the "expert" tag quite like Sallee. The CBS writer and analyst hosts shows on SiriusXM College, writes for CBSSports.com and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ, as well as countless radio shows across the nation as a guest.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered big-time with his college football picks. He's on a blistering roll again in 2019, going 30-14-1 on his college football best bets and 45-26 on his college football picks overall. What's more, he has been on the pulse of these two top programs, posting a record of 14-3 on picks involving the Tigers or Sooners over the past two seasons.

In the Big 12 Championship Game between Baylor and Oklahoma, Sallee hit the double, predicting that Baylor's defense would do enough to keep the total under 64 and keep the Bears within the nine-point spread in a game where the final was 30-23. He also correctly predicted that LSU would cover as a 6.5-point underdog in its pivotal regular-season matchup against Alabama. Anybody who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, he has zeroed in on LSU vs. Oklahoma from every angle and released another confident against the spread pick. Go to SportsLine now to see it. Here are several college football lines and trends for LSU vs. Oklahoma:

LSU vs. Oklahoma spread: LSU -13.5

LSU vs. Oklahoma over-under: 76 points

LSU vs. Oklahoma money line: LSU -520, Oklahoma +391

LSU: Tigers have covered five of their last six games at a neutral site.

OKLA: 14-9-2 versus SEC teams

Sallee knows the Tigers have put together the most impressive resume in college football this season, beating five opponents (Texas, Florida, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia) that were ranked inside the AP Top 10 at the time that they played. Burrow threw for an average of 365.4 yards in those games while throwing 15 touchdowns against two interceptions.

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 88 catches for 1,207 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, while Ja'Marr Chase caught nine touchdown passes in his final five games to finish with 73 receptions for 1,498 yards and 18 scores. No. 3 receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. also had 10 touchdowns.

Even so, the powerful Tigers aren't assured of covering the LSU vs. Oklahoma spread against a Sooners club that would love to prove it belongs in the same breath as Alabama and Clemson in the College Football Playoff era.

LSU's defense has proven to be vulnerable at times, giving up 530 yards to Texas, 457 yards to Florida, 541 yards to Alabama and 614 yards to Ole Miss. Despite Burrow's deserved Heisman win, Hurts was the nation's most dynamic dual-threat quarterback in 2019, throwing for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns, with another 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing.

Against the Rebels, Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee tested LSU's defense repeatedly on the edge and finished with 212 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Hurts is a far more capable passer than Plumlee and is similarly dangerous with his legs, so he has the ability to move the football effectively.

We can tell you Sallee is leaning under, but he's also identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins LSU vs. Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oklahoma vs. LSU spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the expert who is hitting over 80 percent of his picks on these teams, and find out.