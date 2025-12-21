Even after his first College Football Playoff victory as Oregon's coach, Dan Lanning's attitude was not necessarily one of pleasure in a decisive 51-34 win over James Madison.

Oregon (12-1) pummeled JMU (12-2) in the first half to lead by 28 points, and led 48-13 midway through the third quarter. The Dukes tallied 509 yards of total offense, becoming the first team this season to eclipse 400 against Oregon.

"There's a standard here," Lanning said. "There's certainly a standard of performance. Our players know that, and they know what championship football looks like -- and the second half didn't look like that."

In the final quarter, JMU managed scoring drives of 89 and 99 yards, the last possession capped by quarterback Alonza Barnett III's 1-yard touchdown run and an ensuing two-point conversion with 1:05 to play.

Oregon senior wideout Malik Benson described the vibe in the locker room "was almost like we lost."

"To not be able to come out and have the same success in the second half that we had the first half is certainly disappointing, and I think our players will certainly learn from that," Lanning said.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who takes over the California job after the College Football Playoff, expressed alarm. Considering Oregon plays fourth-seeded Big 12 champion Texas Tech up next in the Cotton Bowl, the Ducks are going to need better play and more precise execution to move on.

"It's a bittersweet feeling that we get to move on and very thankful for that," Lupoi said. "But if we played anywhere remotely close this next game [to] the way we did in the second half, then we're going to have a disappointing feeling after the game."

Slotted No. 8 nationally in total defense after Saturday night's win, Oregon gives up only 4.36 yards per play, which ranks third-best amongst teams still alive in the bracket.

One of those defenses ahead of the Ducks belongs to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are No. 3 in total and scoring defense, while quarterback Behren Morton and Texas Tech's offense is equally explosive (42.5 points per game; 480.3 yards). Morton has 2,643 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air in 11 starts and led the Big 12 in yards per attempt (8.8).