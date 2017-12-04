College Football Playoff picks, predictions: An early look at the 2017 field

Predictions for the College football Playoff semifinals

We're a month away from the College Football Playoff actually being played, but with the four teams now installed in their respective spots and opening spreads razor thin, there's no harm in sharing some early predictions for how the bracket will unfold.

Let's take a look at the four teams and how they stack up against one another in the CFP Semifinals.

Sugar Bowl -- No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama: All year we pined for Alabama-Clemson III, and now we get it in the College Football Playoff Semifinals in New Orleans, where Dabo Swinney himself played for a national championship as a Crimson Tide wide receiver. The Tigers had no controversy on Selection Sunday after a 38-3 whipping of Miami in the ACC Championship Game, while Alabama edged out a pair of two-loss Power Five conference champions for the fourth and final spot in the bracket. 

Rose Bowl -- No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia: Baker Mayfield and the high-flying Oklahoma offense are set for a collision course with a Georgia defense that played one of its best games of the season on the biggest stage yet, shutting down Auburn in its SEC Championship Game win. This contrast of styles is going to make for impeccable viewing in the Rose Bowl as Georgia will look to control the flow of its game with its ground game all while the Sooners hope to speed the game up and force the Bulldogs into a shootout. 

And now, onto our picks. These may change as we move forward, but for now, here's how we feel about the games with a month of preparation ahead.

College Football Playoff early picks

author-mug
Dennis Dodd
author-mug
Jerry Palm
author-mug
Barton Simmons
author-mug
Chip Patterson
author-mug
Tom Fornelli
author-mug
Ben Kercheval
author-mug
Barrett Sallee
author-mug
Adam Silverstein
author-mug
Brandon Wise
Rose Bowl
Oklahoma
Georgia
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Georgia
Oklahoma
Georgia
Sugar Bowl
Clemson
Alabama
Clemson
Clemson
Alabama
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Title game
Clemson
Alabama
Oklahoma
Clemson
Alabama
Clemson
Georgia
Clemson
Georgia
CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop