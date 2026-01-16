Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game between No. 1 Indiana and No. 10 Miami shapes up as a grueling, physical battle between two teams that have embraced that identity all season. The unbeaten Hoosiers are trying to become college football's first 16-0 national champion, but they must get past a resurgent Hurricanes team playing on its home field.

Miami's path has been anything but easy. The Hurricanes knocked off No. 7 Texas A&M on the road, eliminated No. 2 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl and outlasted No. 6 Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl to reach the title game. Powered by a massive offensive line, Miami has created running lanes for Mark Fletcher Jr. while quarterback Carson Beck distributes the ball to elite playmakers such as Malachi Toney, giving the Hurricanes a balanced, efficient attack.

First-year defensive coordinator Corey Heatherman has elevated Miami's defense into one of the nation's best, bringing to life fourth-year coach Mario Cristobal's vision of a big, punishing roster. Still, the question remains whether that physicality is enough to test Indiana.

The Hoosiers have overwhelmed everyone in their path, blasting No. 9 Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl and dismantling No. 5 Oregon 56-22 in the Peach Bowl. With Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the controls and no obvious weaknesses on the roster, Indiana enters as a more-than-touchdown favorite.

Second-year coach Curt Cignetti has orchestrated one of the most remarkable turnarounds in college football history, putting Indiana on the brink of its first national championship.

Miami vs. Indiana prediction, pick

Monday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free):Miami's offensive line is sturdy enough to prevent Indiana's defensive front from completely taking over, a necessity if the Hurricanes hope to stay within striking distance. On the other side, Miami has enough punch up front — led by Rueben Bain Jr. and Akeem Mesidor -- to make the Hoosiers uncomfortable at times. Ultimately, Indiana looks like a team of destiny and should win outright. But Miami is capable of turning this into a fight. Pick: Miami +8.5.

Who will win and cover in Indiana vs. Miami? SportsLine's computer model just simulated the College Football Playoff National Championship Game 10,000 times and projects that one side will cover well over 50% of the time. Visit SportsLine to find out who it is.