The first weekend of November delivered carnage. Next comes the response from the College Football Playoff selection committee.

At-large résumés were put to the test Saturday, leaving several contenders without breathing room entering the final weeks. Survive and advance sounds simple enough until one team's best-case scenario requires other teams to lose.

How many squads can actually exhale entering Week 11?

I am separating the playoff picture into three groups: teams we consider locks, programs in good position and the all-important bubble, where every remaining possession carries postseason consequences. That last sampling will include coaches politicking for the selection committee's ear as early as this week.

The selection committee gave us three hard takeaways from their first set of rankings: quality wins matter, when those games happened is significant and the new conference strength metric is paramount.

Battle for first-round bye

Teams in this tier: Georgia (8-1), Utah (9-0), Indiana (8-1), Miami (8-1), UCLA (9-0), Notre Dame (8-1), Alabama (6-2)

These seven teams are in the best shape for a first-round bye should they win out. Six are in the mix to earn a Power Four conference champion designation, which may get them bonus points over Notre Dame. Georgia's victory at Ole Miss, coupled with Alabama's blowout of LSU, puts the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide on a collision course to meet in Atlanta, provided both teams win their remaining games.

After holding off BYU in Salt Lake City, Utah is the favorite to win the Big 12. The Utes will play Texas Tech for a league title should both win out from here. The Red Raiders go to Oklahoma State in Week 11, while Utah tries to stay unblemished at Arizona -- the Utes' toughest remaining game.

How far will No. 1 Miami fall? That depends on the selection committee's interpretation of how much this team changes moving forward without Malachi Toney. Losing close at Notre Dame, though detrimental, should not diminish opinions surrounding the Hurricanes. They play Duke, who could enter the rankings this week, before finishing with Virginia Tech and Boston College.

In the Big Ten, Indiana and UCLA have the most direct paths to a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Hoosiers host USC next weekend while UCLA, No. 8 in the first CFP reveal, entertains Illinois on Friday night. USC's on the bubble, but can strengthen its at-large case over the next three games. More on that in a bit.

Lastly, Notre Dame is safe as a CFP entry following its 31-24 win over Miami. The CFP selection committee surprised most of us after slotting the Fighting Irish at No. 11 in their first rankings, but they've potentially halved the distance from outside the top-10 to creeping up on the top 4 now after one of the season's top victories of year despite the Hurricanes playing without one of their top players. With an expected 11-1 finish, Notre Dame is guaranteed a first-round home game if not one of the top-4 seeds with some chaos down the stretch elsewhere.

These are the seven teams who most closely appear like locks to make the 12-team bracket. That term is used with hesitancy given the rash of parity we've seen this season and the likelihood of more upsets coming over the rest of the month.

At-large hopefuls

Teams in this tier: Texas (7-2), Tennessee (7-2), Boise State (8-1)

Beyond the top-four seeds, which we expect will be given to the champions of the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 (if Utah), and ACC (if Miami), as noted, there are three teams that have built impressive resumes entering Week 11.

Texas has more ranked wins (4) than any other team and is unbeaten this season in ranked matchups. Ranked No. 7 as the fourth-best SEC team in the first selection committee reveal behind Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky, we're expecting the Longhorns to at least move to No. 6 on Tuesday night, if not higher. They have the best chance in the country to get in with just nine wins.

Behind the Longhorns in the at-large discussion, Tennessee's blowout win over Kentucky was a second signature victory for the Vols at home this season. Tennessee, despite beating Alabama by 16 points on Oct. 16, was not viewed in the same "pod" as the Crimson Tide last week, according to CFP selection committee chair Hunter Yurachek. We're anticipating that Saturday night's drubbing of the No. 6 Wildcats should narrow that margin between the Vols and Alabama in a few days.

Unbeaten in the Pac-12 with its only loss this season coming at Oregon in the opener, Boise State is the frontrunner for the Group of Six's highest-ranked team bid. Ironically, the CFP selection committee didn't reveal too much of their hand last week by putting the Broncos at No. 24 -- meaning we have no idea how close others in the Group of Six picture (New Mexico, perhaps) are to Boise State. The Broncos had no issues dispatching Colorado State without quarterback Maddux Madsen on Saturday night and now enter next weekend's home game with Oregon State essentially looking at a must-win unless they want the streaking Lobos to surface in the conversation.

Bid thieves

Teams in this tier: Texas Tech (8-1), Wake Forest (8-1), BYU (7-2), Kentucky (7-2), USC (7-2)

If you're keeping score, that's 10 teams we've given you in the bracket with two at-large spots remaining. From here, you look at potential bid-stealers that could "win" their way into the bracket. We're starting with one-loss Texas Tech and Wake Forest, teams that were ranked 15th and 16th heading into Week 10, as destiny-controllers in the Big 12 and ACC.

Should the Red Raiders and Demon Deacons win out, they'll lock in playoff appearances as conference champions. That would mean Texas Tech has a win over Utah in December, while Wake Forest's lone impressive victory would've come against Miami in Charlotte that same weekend. Looking at the respective resumes and metrics, it does not appear that either team has a path to an at-large berth with another loss -- which could include both finishing 11-2 overall after losing in conference championships.

After Saturday's loss at Utah, BYU needs major help. The Cougars must win out and hope for chaos down the Big 12's final stretch, which must include another setback for Texas Tech, and tiebreaker wins over Houston and others just to get to the league title game. That said, BYU's win over Notre Dame holds after the Fighting Irish's victory over Miami. At 10-2 overall on Selection Sunday, BYU would be squarely on the bubble. Right now, the Cougars are projected as our "last team in" in that specific scenario if other conference championship races go chalk.

Kentucky squandered its shot at winning out and playing for a conference title, but still should be an at-large selection as long as the Wildcats hit that magic number of wins from the SEC. We're putting that at 10, meaning Kentucky must beat Florida, Missouri and Louisville the rest of the month to be scribbled into the first round. That's plausible for first-year coach Will Stein, but far from a certainty.

The most important number in this grouping is two -- the number of losses USC has right now. If the Trojans beat Indiana next weekend, handle Maryland and then take out unbeaten UCLA during rivalry weekend, Lincoln Riley will have his first CFP appearance at the program. That would mean USC finished red-hot with four consecutive Big Ten victories and would clinch a spot in the conference championship game to boot.

On the bubble

Teams in this tier: Ole Miss (6-3), Ohio State (6-3), LSU (6-3), Oregon (6-3), South Carolina (6-3)

This is where the conversation gets really interesting. Oregon just blew out Ohio State, Ole Miss lost by 35 points at home, and LSU dropped a much-needed game against Alabama. Furthermore, South Carolina is streaking with four straight wins and now has a potential injury to quarterback LaNorris Sellers to worry about -- and for the selection committee to grade.

Ohio State's playoff hopes are diminishing with consecutive losses. Don't take Buckeyes entirely off the board, but it's close. The last thing anyone expected was a humiliating home defeat in Week 10 against the Ducks, and Ohio State should be outside of the top 15 on Tuesday night.

Lane Kiffin has zero ranked wins in his first season at LSU. The selection committee placing the Tigers at No. 14 last week is all you need to know about their belief in this team. LSU does host Texas in Week 11 and goes to Tennessee in Week 12. Win both of those and finish 9-3 overall and the conversation changes a bit with a pair of resume-building victories.

South Carolina is one of the wild-cards here. The Gamecocks travel to Arkansas next week, then host potentially top-ranked Georgia on Nov. 21. No team in the country has a bigger chance to alert the selection committee in the final stages than the Gamecocks if they topple the Bulldogs. South Carolina won six straight games in 2024, finishing 9-3, but was left out of the bracket. This time around, winning out would mark seven consecutive victories, including a couple over likely playoff entries.