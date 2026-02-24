We have revenue sharing and the transfer portal to thanks for college football's injection of parity at the top of the sport, and there's no expectation that will change during the 2026 season.

In last season's CFP bracket, there were six first-time playoff teams -- James Madison, Miami, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Tulane -- in a race that came down to high drama ahead of the selection committee's final reveal.

A couple of those programs are expected back in 2026, but if you're looking for potential Cinderellas as first-time playoff entries, those who enhanced their respective rosters this offseason or made critical coaching changes is a good place to start.

Taking a closer look at six programs outside of college football's way-too-early top 10, don't be surprised if there are a few of these teams grabbing headlines early with momentum that could sustain throughout the campaign.

USC

2026 schedule: Fresno State, Louisiana, at Rutgers, Oregon, Washington, at Penn State, at Wisconsin, Ohio State, at Indiana, Maryland, at UCLA

What to like: Lincoln Riley has four career playoff appearances, but none have come at USC with his lone top-15 finish coming in his first season (2022) with Heisman winner and eventual No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams as his quarterback. The Trojans are due under his watch, at least that's how boosters feel approaching his fifth campaign. USC prioritized bringing back quarterback Jayden Maiava after a 3,700-yard season and its running back room is lethal with Waymond Jordan and King Miller as the headliners.

However, replicating the production void left by possible first-rounders Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane at wideout will be a challenge with Tanook Hines, a couple freshmen and transfers expected to be in the mix. Speaking with sources around the industry, few programs nationally spent more this offseason in terms of roster building, much of those funds earmarked for returning starters and a 35-member freshman class rated No. 1 in the country. Make no mistake this is a win-now plan for Riley and convincing former TCU coach Gary Patterson to call his defense was a calculated move.

Determining factors: There are potentially four top-20 opponents the Trojans will have to tackle this fall. Those are significant resume-boosting opportunities even if USC fails to play for a Big Ten title. No matchup with Notre Dame for the first time since 2020 is one less headache Riley has to worry about down the stretch, but a showdown at Indiana on Nov. 14 is equally daunting with considerable playoff implications if the Trojans and Hoosiers are where we expect them to be at that point.

BYU

2026 schedule: Utah Tech, Arizona, at Colorado State, at TCU, Iowa State, Notre Dame, at UCF, Arizona State, at Utah, Baylor, at Kansas, Cincinnati

What to like: Behind true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier, the Cougars finished one win short getting to the bracket last fall and held on to coach Kalani Sitake despite Penn State's best efforts in the Nittany Lions' search. LJ Martin returns as the Big 12's reigning Offensive Player of the Year in the backfield and the transfer additions of Paki Finau (Washington) and JR Sia (Utah State) should provide BYU with another strong campaign at the line of scrimmage. Veteran all-conference center Bruce Mitchell is the star of that group.

This team is expecting no drop-off defensively with a bevy of starters returning at linebacker and in the secondary after finishing third in the Big 12 last season in total yards and scoring defense. BYU's nine-player transfer class this cycle includes former California linebacker Cade Uluave, who should start, along with Mississippi State cornerback Jayven Williams as a much-needed depth piece.

Determining factors: Preseason conference favorite Texas Tech is not on the regular-season slate for BYU, which travels to TCU, Utah and gets Arizona State at home. There's a gargantuan opportunity on Oct. 17 in Provo against Notre Dame, too. Win that non-conference showdown and that would give BYU considerable bonus points during final playoff deliberations even if the Cougars fail to win the league. BYU has won 11 of its last 12 games at home under Sitake, highlighted by last season's unblemished mark inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Oklahoma State

2026 schedule: at Tulsa, Oregon, Murray State, at West Virginia, UCF, at Houston, Colorado, at Iowa State, at Kansas State, Texas Tech, at Arizona State, Kansas

What to like: Curt Cignetti's brilliance over the his first two seasons at Indiana set the standard for premium resurgence in the playoff era and the Cowboys hope they've found their own diamond in the rough with coach Eric Morris. A winner at North Texas, Morris has utilized a considerable boost in resources to sign a top-10 transfer class at Oklahoma State, spearheaded by many of his best players from his former program including quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins. Oklahoma State has 53 total transfers who will make up much of the two-deep, which should completely erase any semblance to last season's 1-11 face plant under Mike Gundy.

Determining factors: A 66-point loss at Oregon last season was an embarrassment for the program, an indictment on the previous staff and the gap between Oklahoma State and one of the nation's elite. Can that change with a collection of players who didn't feel that sting and a staff coming off an 11-win campaign elsewhere? Perhaps. The Cowboys host the Ducks in Week 2. Oklahoma State's playoff hopes, however, ultimately fall on what happens in the Big 12 and how quickly this group can come together and execute. The first barometer game for Morris and the Cowboys comes at West Virginia on Sept. 26. If they lose that conference opener, getting to bowl eligibility then becomes the goal.

South Carolina

2026 schedule: Kent State, Towson, Mississippi State, at Alabama, Kentucky, at Florida, Tennessee, at Oklahoma, Texas A&M, at Arkansas, Georgia, at Clemson

What to like: South Carolina's front office wasted no time with roster retention with the re-signings of quarterback LaNorris Sellers, edge star Dylan Stewart and breakout playmaker Nyck Harbor at wide receiver. That could be a first-round trio for the Gamecocks if improvements are made after a disappointing 4-8 finish. The acquisition of a top-25 transfer class -- driven by elite offensive line reinforcements -- along with the hires of offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, offensive line coach Randy Clements and running backs maven Stan Drayton shows South Carolina is all-in after an offseason roster and staff cleansing of sorts ahead of Shane Beamer's pivotal sixth season.

Determining factors: Can Sellers return to form under a new offensive scheme and get back to being one of college football's most dynamic players? Two years ago, Sellers helped South Carolina win six straight games down the stretch and nearly reach the playoff as a three-loss team. The potential of this team being elite in 2026 rides on his shoulders once again. The Gamecocks miss LSU and Ole Miss in conference play, but Georgia and Tennessee return to the schedule. If South Carolina's able to handle Alabama on the road in Week 4 after consecutive narrow losses to the Crimson Tide each of the past two seasons, this team will be thinking playoff appearance.

Louisville

2026 schedule: Ole Miss (Nashville), Villanova, SMU, Wake Forest, at NC State, Florida State, at Syracuse, Stanford, at Georgia Tech, at North Carolina, Pittsburgh, at Kentucky

What to like: Jeff Brohm truly believes he can win the ACC and get to the playoff at Louisville. If not, he would've already left his alma mater and taken an opportunity elsewhere after three years with nine-plus wins and an expert-level understanding of the portal. Similar to Beamer's mindset at South Carolina, Brohm said after the season he's anxious to take the Cardinals to a level they've never been and believes this 2026 team is one that could get them there.

Like many coaches who have altered their recruiting plan a bit, Brohm only signed 16 freshmen this cycle and nearly twice that number of transfers. Former Ohio State backup quarterback Lincoln Kienholz figures to be Louisville's starter and the Cardinals have Isaac Brown to do the heavy lifting after he averaged 8.8 yards per carry as a sophomore. Rebuilds at wideout and along the offensive line means Louisville will have to figure it out quick since two of its first three games will come against nationally-ranked opponents.

Determining factors: Louisville's plan defensively feels a lot like what Texas Tech and Ole Miss tried doing last cycle with one major exception -- Brohm and his staff had to do more evaluating rather than simply signing the highest-rated, costliest options. There are new transfer starters at all three levels including Iowa's Koen Entringer, Kentucky's DJ Waller at corner and several players within the front seven. Louisville ranked second in the ACC last fall in total defense and needs to keep that elite level of play going with new faces to have a shot at a playoff trip in 2026. If the Cardinals topple Ole Miss in the opener, expect a surge in the national rankings.

Florida

2026 schedule: FAU, Campbell, at Auburn, Ole Miss, at Missouri, South Carolina, at Texas, Georgia (Atlanta), Oklahoma, at Kentucky, Vanderbilt, at Florida State

What to like: Jon Sumrall's coaching chops will be put to the test early against Auburn and Ole Miss as Florida's coach faces the heat quickly in his first season with the Gators. Unlike most taking over a new job, Sumrall did not bring an influx of former Tulane starters with him to Gainesville. Instead, he took a number of Power Four players with experience and hired an impressive staff to surround him in The Swamp.

Former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, credited with developing Haynes King into an all-time quarterback at the program, made it imperative that his QB2 last fall -- Aaron Philo -- join him. He's an under-the-radar transfer who knows Faulkner's system and could be a breakout player to watch in the SEC if he wins the job over Tramell Jones. Running back Jadan Baugh is a Doak Walker candidate and despite losing Eugene Wilson in the portal, Florida feels confident the returning 1-2 punch of Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown on the outside should provide plenty of firepower. Simply put, this is one of the most athletic wideout groups the Gators have possessed this decade.

Determining factors: Even if Florida's offense is explosive to mark Sumrall's debut, the nastiness we're used to seeing on the other side of the football must be one of the program's calling cards under its new regime. That's the only way the Gators will be able to combat one of the SEC's toughest schedules, which includes a defining stretch against Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma. No matter the schedule strength metric you prefer, Florida's slate gives this team a chance to be in the playoff discussion late if the Gators are able to pile up some wins early and get off to a good start.