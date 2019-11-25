College Football Playoff projections: Alabama favored over Georgia for final slot by CBS Sports model
The CBS Sports computer model projects the Tide to eventually slide into the No. 4 spot
Rivalry week is upon us, which means that data points for teams vying for spots in the College Football Playoff are few and far between. No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson are the only three undefeated teams remaining, and the battle for the final spot in the CFP Rankings is heated among the best teams in college football as the season nears its conclusion.
So, who's most likely to make the CFP? Which teams have the best chances to win it? CBS Sports and SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh crunched the numbers to determine which schools have the best chances to make the four-team playoff.
|Team
|Chance to make the CFP
|Chance to win the CFP
98%
28%
Ohio State
97%
28%
Clemson
88%
25%
42%
10%
34%
5%
25%
2%
16%
2%
The most surprising note in Oh's model -- which factors in and simulates thousands of scenarios to determine probable outcomes -- is that Alabama is more likely to make the CFP than SEC East champion Georgia and two potential conference champions in Utah and Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide were eliminated from SEC West contention on Saturday when LSU beat Arkansas in Baton Rouge.
"I'm still leaning towards a one-loss Alabama making it ahead of a one-loss Utah or Oklahoma team," Oh said. "So if things go 'chalk' and LSU wins out and beats Georgia in the SEC championship and Alabama can beat Auburn, then Alabama would be in. This is why Alabama is a good betting value to win it all at 10 percent and 16-1."
What will be really interesting is if Utah and/or Oklahoma win out in emphatic fashion, and how that relates to Alabama. The Crimson Tide are trotting backup quarterback Mac Jones out against a great Auburn defense this weekend, whereas Utah and Oklahoma along with Minnesota and Baylor could finish off the season as one-loss conference champions. The models don't suggest the Gophers or Bears winning the Big Ten or Big 12, respectively. But the committee does factor in conference championships into the equation, with each member placing their own importance on it.
Whatever happens, we are headed toward a wildly-intriguing Selection Sunday that could include some twists and turns along the way.
