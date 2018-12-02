College Football Playoff projections: Ohio State is being predicted over two different teams

The College Football Playoff selection show is coming up soon -- here's how you can watch -- and the only debate is whether No. 5 Oklahoma or No. 6 Ohio State will secure that coveted fourth spot. (Georgia, for dramatic purposes, will be included in the discussion as well, but this is for argument's sake only, no more.) According to a pair of playoff prediction algorithms, it's the Buckeyes who have the inside track over two different teams.

Predictors from ESPN and FiveThirtyEight have Ohio State at No. 4 in their final rankings before the big reveal. In fact, FiveThirtyEight has a top four of Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State, with Notre Dame being left out at No. 5. ESPN's machine says that Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame will make the playoff with the Buckeyes getting in over the Sooners. For the record, Georgia is ranked sixth by both algorithms.

Here's how both sites have the teams ranked with playoff chances in parenthesis:

ESPN

Alabama (99 percent) Clemson (99 percent) Notre Dame (98 percent) Ohio State (71 percent) Oklahoma (26 percent) Georgia (5 percent)

FiveThirtyEight

Alabama (99 percent) Clemson (99 percent) Oklahoma (72 percent) Ohio State (67 percent) Notre Dame (61 percent) Georgia (1 percent)

We normally wouldn't reference computerized predictors for a man-made ranking, except both of these are from ESPN-related properties, and ESPN, of course, owns the College Football Playoff.

It would be surprising to say the least if the selection committee left Notre Dame out of the top four. While that "13th data point" from a conference championship is important, leaving out an undefeated team of Notre Dame's brand would be a bold move. As for the Ohio State-Oklahoma debate, the Sooners certainly aren't immune to being jumped by the Buckeyes and it's interesting that ESPN considers Ohio State a far greater favorite to jump over Oklahoma.

Both teams won their respective conference championship games on Saturday. Oklahoma avenged their loss earlier in the year to Texas, beating the Longhorns 39-27. Ohio State pulled away from Northwestern 45-24.