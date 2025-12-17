The College Football Playoff will showcase several of the sport's top quarterbacks over the weeks ahead as 12 teams battle it out for national supremacy. None are better known at this point than Indiana star Fernando Mendoza, who will seek to become the first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback since LSU's Joe Burrow in 2019 to also win the national title.

After leading the Hoosiers to a Big Ten Championship, Mendoza tops our power ranking of the CFP's quarterbacks. The California transfer delivered in a handful of clutch situations for the Hoosiers during their historic 13-0 start, which included a Big Ten title game victory over Ohio State.

But if you're looking for the most productive quarterback in the CFP, that honor belongs to Trinidad Chambliss of Ole Miss. His 3,486 yards of total offense is more than any other QB In the field, and it's all the more impressive when you consider that he barely played in the season's first two games. Chambliss enters the playoff off another big performance in the Rebels' rivalry victory at Mississippi State.

Here is the full quarterback power rankings of the 12 starting QBs who will be participating in the 2025 College Football Playoff.

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

The Heisman Trophy winner made a couple of beautiful throws on Indiana's go-ahead touchdown drive in its Big Ten Championship Game win over Ohio State. Mendoza also delivered a critical third-down strike late in the fourth quarter that flipped the field and allowed the Hoosiers to bleed precious clock. The Cal transfer has thrown 33 touchdown passes against just six interceptions while proving to be the most reliable clutch performer on the list.

2. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

If you view Chambliss solely as a byproduct of Lane Kiffin's coaching expertise, then you'll think he should be lower on the list. But if you believe the former Division II national champion is a star in his own right, then he's where he belongs. Chambliss is a productivity machine and savvy dual-threat player who would have received more Heisman consideration if not for the Kiffin sideshow and the fact that he didn't start until the season's third game.

3. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Sayin balled out during his redshirt freshman season and enters the CFP leading the nation in completion percentage (78.4%) and passing efficiency (182.1). If there's a knock on Sayin, it's that Ohio State was so dominant (until the Big Ten Championship Game) that he's yet to lead a game-deciding scoring drive. The skills and talent are here. Can he deliver in the inevitable clutch moments that will be required to win a championship?

Moore is a supremely talented potential CFP star who reclaimed his career trajectory with the Ducks as a redshirt sophomore this season. When you consider the rough run of injury luck the Ducks dealt with around Moore this season, it's even more impressive that he's been so effective. In terms of longterm NFL potential, Moore is arguably the best prospect in the field.

To fully understand the potential spectrum of Reed's performance, go watch Texas A&M's 31-30 win over South Carolina from Nov. 15. He and the Aggies looked stunningly inept while falling behind 30-3. But during the second half, Reed suddenly turned into the best quarterback in the country as he led the Aggies back for a season-saving 31-30 victory. At the top of his game, Reed is as good as any QB in college football.

Stockton got back on track with three passing touchdowns in Georgia's SEC Championship Game victory over Alabama. The redshirt junior might get labeled as a game manager simply because he's a veteran in-state product who has never been considered much of an NFL Draft prospect. But Stockton showed this season that he's a clutch performer and playmaking runner with the passing ability and leadership qualities needed to motor a championship team.

Beck is entering the CFP on a roll after totaling 11 touchdown passes and just one interception over Miami's four-game winning streak. The Georgia transfer also started the season strong as he turned the page from a frustrating 2024 season with the Bulldogs. In between? Well, it got rough for Beck and the Hurricanes for a minute. But he's trending in the right direction as the playoff arrives.

While Morton may not register as a superstar to casual fans, the fifth-year senior is indispensable to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders' only loss came when Morton was out due to injury. He led the Big 12 in yards per attempt at 8.8 and has thrown just one interception over his last seven appearances.

Retzlaff is the most effective running quarterback in the CFP, as his 16 rushing touchdowns are tied for fourth nationally among all players. He also threw for 2,862 yards and 14 touchdowns while leading Tulane to the AAC title. After enrolling late in the calendar, the former BYU star only improved as the season progressed and he gained comfort in the Green Wave offense.

10. Ty Simpson, Alabama

Which Ty Simpson are we getting in the playoff? The version who led the Crimson Tide to an eight-game winning streak is a pristinely accurately clutch performer and would rank much higher on this list. But over Alabama's last four games, we've seen a turnover-prone version of Simpson who seems to be leaking confidence. Stay tuned.

Mateer was playing great until a September hand injury that required surgery. Though he missed just one game, the Washington State transfer hasn't been the same since the operation. He's a gritty runner with a firm grasp of offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle's system, and he did just enough to will the Sooners into the CFP.

Barnett returned from a torn ACL he suffered late last season to lead a storybook season for James Madison. The redshirt junior earned Sun Belt Player of the Year honors while totaling 21 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing scores. Don't be shocked if he's quick to use his legs against Oregon.