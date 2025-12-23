The College Football Playoff quarterfinals feature four blockbuster matchups involving eight teams that have been spurred to this point in varying degrees by their quarterback play. But there's one QB matchup that appears to stand above the rest as New Year's Eve and the resumption of the CFP approach.

Given that Alabama's running game is not a strength, how will Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson handle the weight on his shoulders that comes with taking on Indiana's vaunted defense in the Rose Bowl? Conversely, Heisman Trophy-winning QB Fernando Mendoza of the Hoosiers will face a formidable challenge against a Crimson Tide secondary that has shown a knack for producing game-changing plays.

Both quarterbacks have navigated numerous pressure-packed situations over the course of the 2025 season, and Mendoza has yet to come out on the losing end. That's not true of Simpson, who has three losses on his ledger during his first season as Bama's starter. But Simpson has also produced his share of clutch throws in big moments to get Alabama this far, and that was certainly true again during the first round of the CFP. After rediscovering his rhythm with the Crimson Tide's receivers in a win at Oklahoma, Simpson is trending up once again.

As we look ahead to the quarterfinals, here are the quarterback power rankings covering the eight teams still competing for the national title.

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Mendoza is the first Heisman Trophy winner of the 12-team College Football Playoff era to make the playoff, thus his justification tour could go for as long as three games. Given the clutch performances he authored all season, Mendoza is primed to handle that pressure. The Cal transfer is an accurate passer with a penchant for delivering in key moments.

No Lane Kiffin? No problem. Chambliss turned in a vintage performance in Ole Miss' 41-10 home playoff victory over Tulane by completing 23 of 29 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown. He also totaled 36 yards on the ground with a couple of rushing touchdowns. This guy can do it all, and he should have finished better than eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Moore completed 11 of his first 12 passes and threw three touchdowns in the first half of Oregon's first-round shellacking of James Madison. He and the Ducks seemed to get a little bored after jumping out to a 34-3 lead, and Moore did throw a couple interceptions. But he was absolutely dialed in as Oregon seized control of the game with five consecutive quick-strike scoring drives.

Sayin enters the CFP leading the nation in completion percentage (78.4%) and passing efficiency (182.1). If there's a knock on Sayin, it's that Ohio State was so dominant (until the Big Ten Championship Game) that he's yet to lead a game-deciding scoring drive. The skills and talent are here. Can he deliver in the inevitable clutch moments that will be required to win a championship? He may be tested in that regard against a physical Miami defense that just terrorized Texas A&M.

5. Ty Simpson, Alabama

Alabama's passing game rediscovered the mojo it had been missing as the Crimson Tide rallied to beat Oklahoma in the first round. Simpson delivered some strikes, and the receiver trio of Lotzeir Brooks, Isaiah Horton and Germie Bernard each made incredible plays. There are still times when Simpson looks lost in the pocket and either doesn't see the pass rush or gets flustered by it. But the OU performance was a big step in the right direction.

Stockton got back on track with three passing touchdowns in Georgia's SEC Championship Game victory over Alabama. The redshirt junior might get labeled as a game manager simply because he's a veteran in-state product who has never been considered much of an NFL Draft prospect. But Stockton showed this season that he's a clutch performer and playmaking runner with the passing ability and leadership qualities needed to motor a championship team.

Morton doesn't fit the profile of a superstar, but the fifth-year senior is indispensable to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders' only loss came when Morton was out due to injury. He led the Big 12 in yards per attempt at 8.8 and has thrown just one interception over his last seven appearances. That's especially impressive considering he's been operating at less than 100% health for much of the season.

8. Carson Beck, Miami

Windy conditions wreaked havoc on the passing games for both Miami and Texas A&M in the 'Canes opening round victory, as Beck did not complete a pass for more than 4 yards until the final minute of the first half. Even his late touchdown "pass" was a 2-inch flip to Malachi Toney that could have been logged as a running play. Still, give Beck credit for not throwing any interceptions, which set him apart from counterpart Marcel Reed.