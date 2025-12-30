The 12-team College Football Playoff field will shrink from eight to four over two days of action, starting with a New Year's Eve showdown between (10) Miami and (2) Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. The marquee matchup marks the first time the two blue blood brands have faced off since the 2003 BCS National Championship.

New Year's Day begins with (5) Oregon facing (4) Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl. Later in the day, (1) Indiana will face (9) Alabama with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The Crimson Tide became the first team in the expanded playoff format to win a game on the road when they knocked off (8) Oklahoma.

The final quarterfinal matchup will feature (6) Ole Miss take on (3) Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs defeated the Rebels 43-35 earlier this season in Athens, which marked Ole Miss' first loss of the 2025 campaign

As the College Football Playoff continues, here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate all the quarterfinal games through New Year's Day.

All times Eastern

College Football Playoff quarterfinal TV schedule

Cotton Bowl -- (10) Miami vs. (2) Ohio State -- Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Miami won its first CFP game in program history in a low-scoring battle against Texas A&M on the road. The Hurricanes' reward? A date with reigning national champion Ohio State on New Year's Eve. The Buckeyes are fresh off their first loss of the season to Indiana in the Big Ten title game. Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who happens to be from South Florida, will face a team and place he is familiar with. Smith has already talked about the 2003 Fiesta Bowl between Miami and Ohio State in the days leading up to the game.

Orange Bowl -- (5) Oregon vs. (4) Texas Tech -- Thursday at noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Oregon has a chance at CFP quarterfinal redemption after getting blown out against Ohio State last season in the Rose Bowl as the No. 1 overall seed. The Ducks are coming off a win over James Madison in the first round and will face a stout Texas Tech defense with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The Red Raiders are making their first appearance in the CFP after winning the Big 12 title.

Rose Bowl -- (9) Alabama vs. (1) Indiana -- Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Out of all the quarterfinal games on deck, this game has the chance to be the best one. Alabama is coming off a dramatic comeback win over Oklahoma in the first round, while Indiana is riding high on its best season in program history after knocking off Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. Indiana is led by Heisman Trophy winner and potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza. One of the questions to ponder: Will Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams be involved? He finished with just one catch for five yards against OU.

Sugar Bowl -- (6) OIe Miss vs. (3) Georgia -- Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): The last time Ole Miss played Georgia, Lane Kiffin was still on the sidelines. That obviously is no longer the case, as Kiffin accepted the job at LSU before the Rebels played in the CFP. Ole Miss defeated Tulane in the first round -- which also happened to be another rematch from the regular season -- for its first CFP win in program history. As for Georgia, quarterback Gunner Stockton made his first career start in last season's Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame.