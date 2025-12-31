The College Football Playoff quarterfinals are on deck, and the field is stacked with stars capable of deciding the season in a matter of moments. This year's "Elite Eight" features Heisman winners, award sweepers and some of the most complete players in the country. It figures to be a significantly better haul of games than a year ago (when byes were awarded to Boise State and Arizona State) and the level of talent is absolutely sick.

With that backdrop, here are the 25 best players in the CFP field, as pulled from my postseason ranking of the best 150 players in college football for 2025.

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Mendoza takes home the Heisman Trophy and nearly every national player of the year and quarterback award after an outstanding season that led Indiana to the No. 1 seed entering the College Football Playoff. He was on point all year, completing 71.5% of his passes while providing exactly what the Hoosiers needed in leadership, poise and late-game execution. Mendoza consistently showed the arm strength to deliver the ball on time and through tight windows with accuracy. He processes quickly pre-snap and takes advantage of favorable matchups. Mendoza threw for 33 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He is the current betting favorite to go No. 1 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2. Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Reese is an off-the-ball linebacker who does everything at an elite level. A rare talent, he served as a major chess piece on an impressive Buckeyes defense. Long and strong with excellent change of direction and speed, Reese matched up against running backs and tight ends while not allowing a touchdown in coverage all season. He also excelled as a pass rusher when given opportunities, showing the ability to convert speed to power. Reese finished with 6.5 sacks and 11 hurries and looks like a top-10 NFL Draft pick.

3. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Rare talents like Smith do not come around often, and he has the ability to take over games every time he touches the football. He pairs exceptional length with speed and the strength to run through defenders after the catch. Smith's presence opens opportunities for teammates, and when targeted, he consistently delivers. He finished the season with nearly 1,100 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Smith will be in the mix to be the first non-QB off the board in the 2027 NFL Draft.

4. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Rodriguez won nearly every national defensive award and shined despite being surrounded by a much-improved roster. He finished with 117 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four interceptions and six pass breakups. Rodriguez shows excellent instincts in both run and pass defense and is a physical, reliable tackler in the box.

5. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Moore played like a seasoned veteran, completing 72.5% of his passes on the season. He remained calm under pressure and consistently delivered in clutch situations, recording 24 big-time throws and 24 passing touchdowns. Moore also has the ability to run around or through defenders when plays break down and can create effectively on the move.

6. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Bailey is a natural edge rusher who wins with speed and shows exceptional quickness in tight spaces. He is a dynamic defender capable of wrecking games. Bailey finished with 13.5 sacks, 48 hurries and 17.5 tackles for loss. He was a game-changer for a Texas Tech defense that powered the program's success for the first time in decades.

7. Malachi Toney, WR, Miami

Toney was one of the most electric freshmen in the country and a threat to score every time he touched the ball. An all-purpose weapon, he carried the Hurricanes offense for much of the season. Toney finished with 84 receptions for nearly 1,000 yards and also threw for two touchdowns. He brings speed, burst and wiggle in tight spaces that leave defenders spinning. He is also a ferocious blocker and a dynamic punt returner.

8. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Chambliss was one of the biggest surprises of the season as a dual-threat quarterback who delivered week after week. He never looked overwhelmed by the moment and consistently came through in clutch situations. Chambliss threw for more than 3,000 yards with 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions, while adding 470 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

9. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Mauigoa is a physical presence in the run game who can displace defenders and shows quick feet in pass protection to reach landmarks and stone rushers. He served as a leader and alpha on a strong Miami offensive line. An All-American with the right mentality, Mauigoa is a tough, reliable player who brings it every week.

10. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Bain was one of the most dominant players in the country, controlling the line of scrimmage in both phases. He overwhelmed opponents weekly with relentless effort and a powerful blend of speed and strength. Bain finished the season with 4.5 sacks, 50 pressures and 7.5 tackles for loss.

11. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq is a fluid mover who runs like a big wide receiver and naturally catches the ball away from his body before turning upfield. He elevated his play when Oregon dealt with injuries at wide receiver, finishing with 40 receptions and eight touchdowns. Sadiq consistently finds soft spots in coverage and is a dependable playmaker with big-play potential after the catch. He is also a better blocker than advertised.

12. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs is a high-IQ defender and true alpha who excels in coverage and run support. He has the ability to erase tight ends, play effectively in the box and tackle in space. Downs finished the season with 60 tackles and two interceptions. He won the Jim Thorpe Award.

13. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Sayin continued to improve weekly and settled in as a highly efficient passer, completing more than 79% of his throws while taking good care of the football. He threw for 31 touchdowns and excelled under pressure, showing touch and accuracy on deep balls. Sayin also layers throws well between defenders.

14. Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Lacy was a game-changer for the Rebels, rushing for nearly 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns with 37 explosive runs. He excels as a north-south runner with strong contact balance and effective cutback ability for chunk gains. Lacy also caught 25 passes and projects as one of the top running backs in the country in 2026.

15. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Mesidor combines excellent bend and motor with refined technique as a pass rusher. He finished the season with seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 32 pressures. Mesidor uses his hands and hips effectively to finish plays and has an outstanding first step off the ball. He was one of the most disruptive defenders in the country.

16. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tate remains underrated nationally despite the ability to win at every level of the field. He tracks the football well and excels at high-pointing contested catches. Tate finished the season with 838 receiving yards and nine touchdowns without a drop. He is a dependable route runner with strong hands who consistently moves the chains.

17. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Styles is an athletic, every-down linebacker who excels in all phases. He finished the season with 80 tackles and showed fluidity in coverage, understanding leverage and matching up effectively with running backs and tight ends. Styles did not allow a touchdown in coverage and added an interception. He has excellent range in the run game and consistently works through traffic to reach the ball carrier.

18. Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

Curry is a versatile defender who disrupts from multiple spots along the defensive line, with his best work coming at left defensive end. He plays with relentless effort, excels on movement and stunt concepts and understands the scheme at a high level. Curry can pressure the quarterback and brings a lunch-pail work ethic every snap. He finished the season with 11 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and 18 hurries.

19. Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Height is a twitchy edge rusher who sets everything up with speed off the edge while possessing a full arsenal of pass-rush moves. He affected the quarterback at a high rate, finishing with nine sacks and 42 hurries. Height plays with a strong motor and forms a dangerous edge tandem with teammate David Bailey.

20. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Simpson was a first-year starter who opened the season on a heater before cooling off late behind a porous offensive line and limited running game. He throws an accurate ball with the arm strength to deliver strikes and brings value as a runner. Simpson plays with a killer mentality, processes quickly and anticipates well, showing the ability to layer throws across the field. He finished with 26 touchdown passes and only five interceptions.

21. Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

Smith delivered consistent play in both phases on an underrated Indiana offensive line that passed every weekly test. He shows sound run-blocking technique that generates movement and excels in pass protection. Smith did not allow a sack this season and displays the footwork and hand usage to mirror and stone defenders while varying his pass sets.

22. Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia

Stockton's numbers may not overwhelm, but his makeup mirrors that of Georgia Tech's Haynes King as a competitor for whom the moment is never too big. He consistently delivered in high-leverage situations, completing 71% of his passes for 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Stockton added nearly 450 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

23. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

McDonald is a massive, disruptive run stuffer who serves as a force on a stingy Ohio State defense. He plays with exceptional power at the point of attack and shows good lateral quickness on stunts. McDonald consistently anchors against the run and collapses interior gaps.

24. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Hunter provided a major upgrade along the interior defensive line for Texas Tech, absorbing double teams and freeing linebackers to make plays. He shows good lateral movement and quickness on stunts and games, along with the ability to collapse the pocket. Hunter added a handful of sacks and finished with 19 hurries as a pass rusher.

25. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The glue of Georgia's defense, Allen is a physical, tough linebacker who thrives in the box. He strikes ball carriers, takes on offensive linemen and consistently finishes tackles. A leader of the defense, Allen runs well in a straight line and brings a physical edge. He had 85 tackles during the regular season.