College Football Playoff Rankings complete schedule announced for 2019 season

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off its 2019 season this week when it announced the plans for its rankings release after the first meeting of the selection committee.

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens is in his second year as chair of the selection committee, which will meet in person on Monday and Tuesday in Texas starting after Week 10. The committee will then reveal its rankings Tuesday night on ESPN and repeat the process for the final stretch of the season before revealing its final rankings and the semifinal participants on Sunday, Dec. 8.

"We've enjoyed five years of the College Football Playoff, and the selection committee is looking forward to the start of our sixth season," Mullens said. "It is always good to have the full group together. Our meetings this week were productive and thorough."

Check out the full schedule below:

Tuesday, Nov. 5 (9-9:30 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Nov. 12 (7-8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Nov. 19 (7-8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Nov. 26 (7-8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Dec. 3 (7-7:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Dec. 8 (Noon-4 p.m. ET)

The College Football Playoff semifinals for 2019 will be on Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The winners will meet in the CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.