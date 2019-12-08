College Football Playoff Rankings: Florida, Penn State claim spots in New Year's Six bowl games
The final CFP Rankings are in, and the New Year's Six bowl games are all set
The 2019 College Football Playoff was announced earlier Sunday with LSU jumping Ohio State for the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Though the Tigers and Buckeyes both won their respective conference title games on Saturday, LSU was far more impressive in its victory over Georgia than Ohio State was coming from behind to beat Wisconsin. The CFP slotted in reigning champion Clemson and Big 12 winner Oklahoma in the final two spots. Click here for more on the College Football Playoff field.
With the top four teams set, our attention turned Sunday to the final CFP Rankings and the resulting New Year's Six bowl placements. Many of the spots are determined by conference assignments, but with the CFP Selection Committee apt to occasionally make changes on a whim, nothing could be known for sure until the announcement came down Saturday afternoon.
Let's take a look at the CFP and New Year's Six matchups before we get to the final rankings of the 2019 regular season.
College Football Playoff
|Date / Time (ET)
|Game / Loc.
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 13
National Championship
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Dec. 28, 4 p.m.
Peach Bowl
|Semifinal
(4) Oklahoma vs. (1) LSU
Dec. 28, 8 p.m.
Fiesta Bowl
|Semifinal
(3) Clemson vs. (2) Ohio State
New Year's Six bowl games
|Date
|Bowl / Location
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 1
Sugar
SEC vs. Big 12
| Georgia vs. Baylor
Jan. 1
Rose
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|Wisconsin vs. Oregon
Dec. 30
Orange
ACC vs. SEC/B1G/ND
|Virginia vs. Florida
Dec. 28
Cotton
At-large vs. At-large
|Memphis vs. Penn State
College Football Playoff Rankings, Dec. 8
- LSU (13-0)
- Ohio State (13-0)
- Clemson (13-0)
- Oklahoma (12-1)
- Georgia (11-2)
- Oregon (11-2)
- Baylor (11-2)
- Wisconsin (10-3)
- Florida (10-2)
- Penn State (10-2)
- Utah (11-2)
- Auburn (9-3)
- Alabama (10-2)
- Michigan (9-3)
- Notre Dame (10-2)
- Iowa (9-3)
- Memphis (12-1)
- Minnesota (10-2)
- Boise State (12-1)
- Appalachian State (12-1)
- Cincinnati (10-3)
- USC (8-4)
- Navy (9-2)
- Virginia (9-4)
- Oklahoma State (8-4)
