College Football Playoff Rankings: Florida, Penn State claim spots in New Year's Six bowl games

The final CFP Rankings are in, and the New Year's Six bowl games are all set

The 2019 College Football Playoff was announced earlier Sunday with LSU jumping Ohio State for the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Though the Tigers and Buckeyes both won their respective conference title games on Saturday, LSU was far more impressive in its victory over Georgia than Ohio State was coming from behind to beat Wisconsin. The CFP slotted in reigning champion Clemson and Big 12 winner Oklahoma in the final two spots. Click here for more on the College Football Playoff field.

With the top four teams set, our attention turned Sunday to the final CFP Rankings and the resulting New Year's Six bowl placements. Many of the spots are determined by conference assignments, but with the CFP Selection Committee apt to occasionally make changes on a whim, nothing could be known for sure until the announcement came down Saturday afternoon.

Let's take a look at the CFP and New Year's Six matchups before we get to the final rankings of the 2019 regular season.

College Football Playoff

Date / Time (ET) Game / Loc. Matchup Prediction

Jan. 13

National Championship
New Orleans

Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 28, 4 p.m.

Peach Bowl
Atlanta

Semifinal

(4) Oklahoma vs. (1) LSU

Dec. 28, 8 p.m.

Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.

Semifinal

(3) Clemson vs. (2) Ohio State

New Year's Six bowl games

Date Bowl / Location Matchup Prediction

Jan. 1

Sugar
New Orleans

SEC vs. Big 12

Georgia vs. Baylor

Jan. 1

Rose
Pasadena, Calif.

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Wisconsin vs. Oregon

Dec. 30

Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla.

ACC vs. SEC/B1G/ND

Virginia vs. Florida

Dec. 28

Cotton
Arlington, Tex.

At-large vs. At-large

Memphis vs. Penn State

College Football Playoff Rankings, Dec. 8

  1. LSU (13-0)
  2. Ohio State (13-0)
  3. Clemson (13-0)
  4. Oklahoma (12-1)
  5. Georgia (11-2)
  6. Oregon (11-2)
  7. Baylor (11-2)
  8. Wisconsin (10-3)
  9. Florida (10-2)
  10. Penn State (10-2)
  11. Utah (11-2)
  12. Auburn (9-3)
  13. Alabama (10-2)
  14. Michigan (9-3)
  15. Notre Dame (10-2)
  16. Iowa (9-3)
  17. Memphis (12-1)
  18. Minnesota (10-2)
  19. Boise State (12-1)
  20. Appalachian State (12-1)
  21. Cincinnati (10-3)
  22. USC (8-4)
  23. Navy (9-2)
  24. Virginia (9-4)
  25. Oklahoma State (8-4)

