College Football Playoff Rankings: Florida, Penn State claim spots in New Year's Six bowl games

The 2019 College Football Playoff was announced earlier Sunday with LSU jumping Ohio State for the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Though the Tigers and Buckeyes both won their respective conference title games on Saturday, LSU was far more impressive in its victory over Georgia than Ohio State was coming from behind to beat Wisconsin. The CFP slotted in reigning champion Clemson and Big 12 winner Oklahoma in the final two spots. Click here for more on the College Football Playoff field.

With the top four teams set, our attention turned Sunday to the final CFP Rankings and the resulting New Year's Six bowl placements. Many of the spots are determined by conference assignments, but with the CFP Selection Committee apt to occasionally make changes on a whim, nothing could be known for sure until the announcement came down Saturday afternoon.

Let's take a look at the CFP and New Year's Six matchups before we get to the final rankings of the 2019 regular season.

College Football Playoff

Date / Time (ET) Game / Loc. Matchup Prediction Jan. 13 National Championship

New Orleans Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 28, 4 p.m. Peach Bowl

Atlanta Semifinal (4) Oklahoma vs. (1) LSU Dec. 28, 8 p.m. Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz. Semifinal (3) Clemson vs. (2) Ohio State

New Year's Six bowl games

Date Bowl / Location Matchup Prediction Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans SEC vs. Big 12 Georgia vs. Baylor

Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Wisconsin vs. Oregon Dec. 30 Orange

Miami Gardens, Fla. ACC vs. SEC/B1G/ND Virginia vs. Florida Dec. 28 Cotton

Arlington, Tex. At-large vs. At-large Memphis vs. Penn State

College Football Playoff Rankings, Dec. 8

