College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia ahead of Big Ten champion Ohio State, UCF stays put

The final College Football Playoff Rankings are out, and we already knew the top four a couple of hours ago: Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. In fact, we knew the top six with the CFP Selection Committee deciding to place two-loss Georgia over Big Ten champion one-loss Ohio State to some smattering of controversy.

At the conclusion of Saturday night's conference championship games, numerous analysts were advocating for the Bulldogs not only in the top six but in the top four of the CFP field. The argument was that Georgia's performance at Alabama was enough for it to deserve a spot over Oklahoma despite the fact that it had two losses on the season, including a 20-point defeat at LSU. While that did not get UGA in the field, it did boost it ahead of OSU in the final rankings -- not that those numbers matter too much.

Let's take a look at the entire top 25.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Dec. 2

Alabama (13-0) Clemson (13-0) Notre Dame (12-0) Oklahoma (12-1) Georgia (11-2) Ohio State (12-1) Michigan (10-2) UCF (12-0) Washington (9-3) Florida (9-3) LSU (9-3) Penn State (9-3) Washington State (10-2) Kentucky (9-3) Texas (9-3) West Virginia (8-3) Utah (9-4) Mississippi State (8-4) Texas A&M (8-4) Syracuse (9-3) Fresno State (11-2) Northwestern (8-5) Missouri (8-4) Iowa State (8-4) Boise State (10-3)

You can see that the committee did not overly punish teams for losing conference championship games, which is typical. Northwestern and Texas each dropped only one place in the rankings after losing on Saturday, while Utah held firm at No. 17 after the loss to Washington on Friday.

Also, for the fifth year in a row, the committee did not move teams that did not play relative to each other. So, the campaigning by people for Washington State was never going to work, even though there is a case that they were treated too harshly by the committee last week.

The rankings also indicate the the pool of teams for the remaining New Year's Six teams are set. Florida, LSU, Michigan and UCF will play in the Peach and Fiesta Bowls.