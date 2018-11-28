College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia enters field, Oklahoma stays ahead of Ohio State

The penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings are out, and we now have a clear pecking order for the New Year's Six games and the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff. Alabama remains firmly in the No. 1 spot with Clemson checking in just below it, which is unsurprising considering both teams once again won in dominant fashion this past Saturday. Just as it has for the last few weeks, Notre Dame remains in the No. 3 spot after a second half surge pushed it past USC on the road. With no more games on its schedule, the Irish are solidly in the playoff field.

Georgia moved up one spot to enter the field at No. 4, though that may be a short-lived placement as the Bulldogs take on the Crimson Tide this Saturday in the SEC Championship Game.

No. 5 Oklahoma remains ahead of No. 6 Ohio State in what had to be the biggest debate of the process this week. That is important because the Sooners have a better opponent in their respective conference title game than the Buckeyes, making it difficult for Ohio State to jump Oklahoma if both teams win their games. Oklahoma will face No. 14 Texas, the team that handed the Sooners their only loss, in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Big Ten Championship Game will see Ohio State take on No. 21 Northwestern.

The only hope for Ohio State to jump Oklahoma now with both teams winning is if the Buckeyes put up such a big number on the Wildcats that it cannot be ignored. Good luck with that. Northwestern has not had a game all season with a scoring margin greater than 14 points. Of course, Michigan hadn't given up 62 points total in five weeks, so anything can happen.

Of course, Georgia can mess it all up by beating Alabama and leaving both Oklahoma and Ohio State out as the CFP Selection Committee will not leave the Tide out of the field at this point.

Both No. 9 Florida and No. 10 LSU have all but locked up spots in New Year's Six games. It looks good for No. 12 Penn State also, assuming no upsets this weekend. No. 13 Washington State took a hard fall after losing to No. 11 Washington and has dropped out of contention for a berth in one of those games.

And if you were still holding out hope for a miracle to get No. 8 UCF to the playoff, Michigan is one spot ahead of the Knights at No. 7 and unlikely to get jumped with a UCF win over Memphis this Saturday in the AAC Championship Game.

Let's take a look at the entire top 25.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Nov. 27

