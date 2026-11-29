Iowa is trending toward an appearance in the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's final bracket next weekend following Friday's win over Nebraska and Alabama's stunning loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

According to updated odds Sunday morning at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Hawkeyes are -240 favorites to reach the bracket, ahead of the Crimson Tide (+210) and fellow three-loss hopeful, USC (+400). Iowa was in great position to appear in next weekend's Big Ten Championship Game after beating the Huskers for its 10th victory, but the chaos that ensued Saturday with USC's win over UCLA and Washington's upset of Oregon keeps the Hawkeyes out.

Before the oddsmakers' update late Saturday night, CBS Sports' updated bowl and playoff projections slotted Alabama as the 11-seed — designated as the last-team-in — ahead of Iowa. However, with the betting markets surging toward the two-loss Hawkeyes grabbing that final at-large spot, this one's coming down to the wire with high drama.

Indiana entered our projected final bracket ahead of conference championship weekend due to the Hoosiers being heavily favored to beat UCLA on Saturday in Indianapolis and secure an auto-bid regardless of ranking.

Last season entering Selection Sunday, Notre Dame was a heavy betting favorite to make the field before the selection committee ditched the Fighting Irish for Miami with their final at-large selection, citing a head-to-head outcome that was not taken into consideration previously.

Alabama dropped three spots from No. 3 to No. 6 in last week's rankings, and we're expecting a greater fall in Tuesday night's update. The selection committee now must consider the entire body of work for Alabama, Iowa and USC over the next few days before revealing their latest top 25.

Quality wins are deemed as victories over FBS teams with records above .500, while a "ranked" win is one coming against an opponent currently slotted in the selection committee's poll. We're expecting Washington to move up in the rankings Tuesday night and Kentucky, after its win over Louisville, to re-enter the mix.

Resumes for Alabama, Iowa and USC



Ranked wins Quality wins SOS SOR No. 6 Alabama (9-3) 1* 3 17th 12th No. 13 Iowa (10-2) 1* 4 43rd 10th No. 15 USC (9-3) 3* 5 20th 13th

The selection committee keeps their metrics private, but for this table, we've included approximated strength of schedule and strength of record via ESPN's FPI.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer was asked after Saturday's loss to Auburn to comment on his team's CFP resume.

"I know what type of team we have. We hadn't put four quarters together there," DeBoer said. "You go through the grind of the season — and obviously this [Auburn] team beat the No. 1 team in the country, too. Their record is a pretty solid record for what the league has overall. Every single week, you've got to bring your best in your league. We stayed the course all the way to the end here and fell a couple points short."

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz was a bit more direct, saying the selection committee has a job to do and he believes his team has shown they're one of the nation's 12 best after their fifth straight victory.

"I just told the guys, winning 10 games is really an accomplishment, tough to do in college football any year. I think I feel really good about that, and I've encouraged them to feel good about it," Ferentz said. "We've got a little time, whether it's Sunday or next Tuesday before we get started again. I just want them to really take a day and a half to really enjoy it. You don't get to do that very often in this racket, so I think it's really important that they do that, and they should."