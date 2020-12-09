The third edition of this season's College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night, and the first six teams in the top 25 were unchanged from last week. Alabama remains the top-ranked team in the nation with Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State filling out the top four. This as questions arise this week about whether the Buckeyes will be eligible for the Big Ten Championship Game or should be legitimately considered for the CFP given their short schedule.

Two more SEC teams, Texas A&M and Florida, are in the "last two out" positions. The Gators will play LSU this Saturday ahead of their tilt with the Crimson Tide in next week's SEC Championship Game. The Aggies are in a difficult position hoping for a spot to open in the four-team field.

Iowa State was the surprise of this week's rankings, jumping two spots to No. 7 ahead of Cincinnati and Georgia. The Bearcats have not played in the last two weeks, while the Bulldogs were not in action last week. At 8-2, the Cyclones are the highest-ranked two-loss team, ahead of five Power Five programs with one or fewer losses, not to mention undefeated Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina.

"The committee has been watching Iowa State these last few weeks. [We were impressed with] the win over the 20th team in Texas and then [Iowa State] took it to West Virginia this past week. ... They're in first place in the Big 12. It was really the committee's respect for what Iowa State has done and not a penalty for Cincinnati," said CFP Selection Committee chairman Gary Barta of the Cyclones' ascension in the rankings.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Dec. 8

Alabama (9-0) Notre Dame (10-0) Clemson (9-1) Ohio State (5-0) Texas A&M (7-1) Florida (8-1)

Iowa State (9-2) Cincinnati (8-0) Georgia (6-2) Miami (8-1) Oklahoma (7-2) Indiana (6-1) Coastal Carolina (10-0) Northwestern (5-1) USC (4-0) Iowa (5-2) North Carolina (7-3) BYU (9-1) Louisiana (9-1) Texas (6-3) Colorado (4-0) Oklahoma State (6-3) NC State (8-3) Tulsa (6-1) Missouri (5-3)

Analysis by bowls expert Jerry Palm

