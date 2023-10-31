The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Ohio State slotted at No. 1 in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2023 season with wins already over Notre Dame and Penn State, the Buckeyes sit in the top spot while looking to make a playoff appearance for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

All but two teams ranked No. 1 in a season's initial CFP Rankings ultimately reached the four-team playoff (Mississippi State in 2014, Tennessee in 2022).

Unbeaten teams round out the rest of the top four with two-time reigning national champion Georgia, Michigan and Florida State filling the next three spots. The Bulldogs will look to maintain their stature this Saturday as they face No. 12 Missouri at 3:30 p.m. ET in one of two SEC on CBS Games of the Week.

Just behind those four as the first two out of the playoff field are undefeated Washington and one-loss Oregon. The Huskies have a head-to-head rating over the Ducks already this season.

There are no significant surprises atop the rankings, though No. 9 Oklahoma does sit behind No. 7 Texas despite the Sooners already defeating the Longhorns. OU's loss last Saturday to No. 21 Kansas (previously unranked in the AP Top 25) is clearly seen as a "worse" loss, hence the ranking order.

Unlike 2021 when Cincinnati opened at No. 6 in the CFP Rankings and eventually became the first Group of Five team to reach the playoff, the highest-ranked Group of Five program Tuesday is Tulane at No. 24. That will not create a scenario in which the Green Wave can advance to the playoff, but in an expanded 12-team field set to be introduced in 2024, Tulane would be in pole position to earn a bid as the highest-ranked potential Group of Five champion.

Let's take a look at the entire CFP Rankings top 25. Check out analysis by bowls expert Jerry Palm, which will be added below shortly.

