College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State's big wins, UCF makes history

Ohio State finished with two top-10 wins compared to none for Alabama in the final rankings

The final College Football Playoff Rankings of 2017 were released shortly after the CFP Selection Show, giving fans a better idea of where the CFP Selection Committee believes conference teams with similar records stand as we enter bowl season.

The biggest immediate takeaways? No. 5 Ohio State wound up with clear victories over two top 10 teams (No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 9 Penn State), while No. 4 Alabama's best win this season came against No. 17 LSU. Also, as the golden ticket winner, No. 12 UCF becomes the highest-rated team from a Group of Five program in the final CFP Rankings to date.

Let's take a look at how those rankings shook out on Sunday afternoon.

  1. Clemson (12-1)
  2. Oklahoma (12-1)
  3. Georgia (12-1)
  4. Alabama (11-1)
  5. Ohio State (11-2)
  6. Wisconsin (12-1)
  7. Auburn (10-3)
  8. USC (11-2)
  9. Penn State (10-2)
  10. Miami (10-2)
  11. Washington (10-2)
  12. UCF (12-0)
  13. Stanford (9-4)
  14. Notre Dame (9-3)
  15. TCU (10-3)
  16. Michigan State (9-3)
  17. LSU (9-3)
  18. Washington State (9-3)
  19. Oklahoma State (9-3)
  20. Memphis (10-2)
  21. Northwestern (9-3)
  22. Virginia Tech (9-3)
  23. Mississippi State (8-4)
  24. NC State (8-4)
  25. Boise State (10-3)

