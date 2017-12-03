College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State's big wins, UCF makes history

The final College Football Playoff Rankings of 2017 were released shortly after the CFP Selection Show, giving fans a better idea of where the CFP Selection Committee believes conference teams with similar records stand as we enter bowl season.

The biggest immediate takeaways? No. 5 Ohio State wound up with clear victories over two top 10 teams (No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 9 Penn State), while No. 4 Alabama's best win this season came against No. 17 LSU. Also, as the golden ticket winner, No. 12 UCF becomes the highest-rated team from a Group of Five program in the final CFP Rankings to date.

Let's take a look at how those rankings shook out on Sunday afternoon.

