College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State's big wins, UCF makes history
Ohio State finished with two top-10 wins compared to none for Alabama in the final rankings
The final College Football Playoff Rankings of 2017 were released shortly after the CFP Selection Show, giving fans a better idea of where the CFP Selection Committee believes conference teams with similar records stand as we enter bowl season.
The biggest immediate takeaways? No. 5 Ohio State wound up with clear victories over two top 10 teams (No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 9 Penn State), while No. 4 Alabama's best win this season came against No. 17 LSU. Also, as the golden ticket winner, No. 12 UCF becomes the highest-rated team from a Group of Five program in the final CFP Rankings to date.
Let's take a look at how those rankings shook out on Sunday afternoon.
- Clemson (12-1)
- Oklahoma (12-1)
- Georgia (12-1)
- Alabama (11-1)
- Ohio State (11-2)
- Wisconsin (12-1)
- Auburn (10-3)
- USC (11-2)
- Penn State (10-2)
- Miami (10-2)
- Washington (10-2)
- UCF (12-0)
- Stanford (9-4)
- Notre Dame (9-3)
- TCU (10-3)
- Michigan State (9-3)
- LSU (9-3)
- Washington State (9-3)
- Oklahoma State (9-3)
- Memphis (10-2)
- Northwestern (9-3)
- Virginia Tech (9-3)
- Mississippi State (8-4)
- NC State (8-4)
- Boise State (10-3)
CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly.
